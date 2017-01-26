Family Sailing – A Great Two Generation Sport

January 25, 2017

Carson Gifford (aft) and his father John Gifford (red cap) race their Melges 24 during the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Photo: OceanMedia/Gary Brown

It’s an age-old dilemma. Parents like to share interests with their kids, while kids are naturally wary of something that may seem uncool. Yet a sport like family sailing is something that transcends generations. This is a fact three Caribbean …

Winners Named at Discover the Caribbean Series

January 23, 2017

Two weekends of racing, one for big boats and the other for dinghies, made the Discover the Caribbean Series a perfect opportunity to explore the great combination of sociability and sailing conditions offered at the host Ponce Yacht & Fishing …

Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup

January 23, 2017

The sports fishing was slamming good at the Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup, presented by the Aruba Airport Authority and hosted out of the Varadero Aruba Marina & Boatyard in Oranjestad. In fact, a first day Grand Slam – the catch …

Bahia Redonda Marina – Animal Rescue

January 21, 2017

From its inception and with the help of its owners, the Bahia Redonda Marina in Puerto La Cruz has been a free range, no kill animal sanctuary. Over the years many cruisers have taken on the job to help with …

Visiting Nassau and Paradise Island

January 20, 2017

In this issue, we will be visiting Nassau, the capital city on the island of New Providence.  Approximately 70-80% of the less than half a million population for the entire country resides here. During the early 1700’s this was a …

St Barth Cata Cup 2016

January 19, 2017

The ninth annual St Barth Cata Cup took place in November. Jeff Ledée, Vincent Jordil, and Thierry Lhinares launched this regatta in 2008 and it has developed into a premier event on the calendar for top Formula 18 catamaran racers. …

The Interconnected Marine Industry IoT – Internet of Things

January 18, 2017

One of the latest tech buzzwords is the Internet of Things (IoT). Instead of person-to-person communication, the IoT is a network of internet-connected devices.  They ‘talk’ between themselves via sensors that collect and exchange information. The widespread availability of Wi-Fi …

That Little Boat is Going to Cross the Atlantic?!

January 17, 2017

In 2011 Matt Kent, bosun of the tall ship Niagara, was picking old oakum out of the deck in Erie, Pennsylvania, when he had an epiphany.  “I wonder, he ruminated, what the smallest sailboat ever to cross the Atlantic was”?  Just like …

Scuba System from Mantus

January 14, 2017

Mantus Scuba System is designed to be compact, light and portable. Everything fits into a backpack (included) so you can have scuba gear with you on every adventure.

Mantus Scuba System is designed to be compact, light and portable. Everything fits into a backpack (included) so you can have scuba gear with you on every adventure.  An ideal system for cruisers, the small profile tanks fit easily into …

New Year’s Resolution Recipes

January 13, 2017

The holidays are over and now it’s time to bring out our New Year’s resolution recipes to help you start out in the right direction . Hopefully your resolutions include eating healthy. No need to cut your favorite ‘not so healthy’ …

Nautical Ventures Celebrates 30th Anniversary

January 13, 2017

Nautical Ventures Celebrates 30th year

What started as a Hobie, kayak and sail dealer in 1987 is today a major marine superstore!  Now with three South Florida locations, Nautical Ventures celebrates its 30th year- the diamond anniversary. In December, the company enjoyed an early celebration after being …

Taco Marine Easy To Install Rub Rail Kits

January 13, 2017

While rub rail is primarily designed to protect a boat, it is also an easy way to upgrade its value and appearance by giving it a bright new look and accent.

While rub rail is primarily designed to protect a boat, it is also an easy way to upgrade its value and appearance by giving it a bright new look and accent. Replacing damaged or worn out rub rail is easy …

