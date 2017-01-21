From its inception and with the help of its owners, the Bahia Redonda Marina in Puerto La Cruz has been a free range, no kill animal sanctuary. Over the years many cruisers have taken on the job to help with …Read More »
Visiting Nassau and Paradise Island
In this issue, we will be visiting Nassau, the capital city on the island of New Providence. Approximately 70-80% of the less than half a million population for the entire country resides here. During the early 1700's this was a
St Barth Cata Cup 2016
The ninth annual St Barth Cata Cup took place in November. Jeff Ledée, Vincent Jordil, and Thierry Lhinares launched this regatta in 2008 and it has developed into a premier event on the calendar for top Formula 18 catamaran racers.
The Interconnected Marine Industry IoT – Internet of Things
One of the latest tech buzzwords is the Internet of Things (IoT). Instead of person-to-person communication, the IoT is a network of internet-connected devices. They 'talk' between themselves via sensors that collect and exchange information. The widespread availability of Wi-Fi
Something Always Spoils Paradise – Cruising Challenges
I never quite know how to respond when friends ask me: "What's it like living on a sailboat for several months at a time?" I can either tell them what I think they want to hear – that we anchor off
That Little Boat is Going to Cross the Atlantic?!
In 2011 Matt Kent, bosun of the tall ship Niagara, was picking old oakum out of the deck in Erie, Pennsylvania, when he had an epiphany. "I wonder, he ruminated, what the smallest sailboat ever to cross the Atlantic was"? Just like
Angler Catches 76.3lb Wahoo, Wins $3000 in VI Wahoo Windup
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – Ron de Venezuela
We never know where we are going to find our next rum to review! Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – Ron de Venezuela was sitting on the bar counter at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club the days leading up to the potential
Scuba System from Mantus
Mantus Scuba System is designed to be compact, light and portable. Everything fits into a backpack (included) so you can have scuba gear with you on every adventure. An ideal system for cruisers, the small profile tanks fit easily into
New Year’s Resolution Recipes
The holidays are over and now it's time to bring out our New Year's resolution recipes to help you start out in the right direction . Hopefully your resolutions include eating healthy. No need to cut your favorite 'not so healthy'
Nautical Ventures Celebrates 30th Anniversary
What started as a Hobie, kayak and sail dealer in 1987 is today a major marine superstore! Now with three South Florida locations, Nautical Ventures celebrates its 30th year- the diamond anniversary. In December, the company enjoyed an early celebration after being
Taco Marine Easy To Install Rub Rail Kits
While rub rail is primarily designed to protect a boat, it is also an easy way to upgrade its value and appearance by giving it a bright new look and accent. Replacing damaged or worn out rub rail is easy
Creating New Traditions
My husband and I grew up in large families with great holiday traditions centered around lots of food, music and love. My family celebrated Christmas Eve at Gran and Pop's with a formal turkey dinner while Clint's family had Christmas
Sailors to Race to Cuba in a Cultural Exchange
The second annual Conch Republic Cup/Key West Cuba Race Week set for Jan. 22-to Feb. 3 is the only triangle race to Cuba, visiting two ports, Marina Gaviota in Varadero and Marina Hemingway in Havana, and includes the challenging return
ISS Award Winners – Judges Share Reasons for Selection
Stunning. Beautiful execution. Modern simplicity. These are just a few of the words used to describe one of the ISS (International Superyacht Society)'s 2016 Design & Leadership Award recipients. The awards, which represent superlative achievement, were presented in November at
Name & Date Change for Miami Boat Show Innovation Breakfast
Inventions and improvements are the heart of the marine industry. That's why the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is re-branding its 'All Industry Breakfast' at the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show to the 'Innovation Breakfast'. The name change celebrates
Fresh to Seawater Flush with the Touch of a Button
Flushing a marine toilet with seawater saves onboard fresh water supplies. Unfortunately, that same plentiful source also provides minute ocean organisms. When they die, an offensive, rotten egg smell permeates the boat. Raritan Engineering's innovative SeaFresh lets users select between
Islamorada: Purple Islands
Like clockwork, I begin to question my sanity the day we begin to get ready for the trip. In addition to taking what we need to transplant our lives from New Jersey to the Florida Keys for 10 weeks each
Custom-Yacht Delivered in Six Months
Imagine taking delivery of a 78-foot semi-custom trawler-style yacht in half a year. Van der Valk Shipyard, in the Netherlands, offers this capability via its exciting new series of fast displacement motoryachts designed for the yard by Guido de Groot.
PFD for Handles Protect, Adds Flotation
Accidently scratching the gelcoat or paint on a boat while washing it is a thing of the past with Shurhold Industries' new Handle Mate PFD. It protects boat surfaces from scratches, dings and other blemishes that can be caused