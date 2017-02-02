Everglades Announces Latest Model

February 2, 2017 0

hybrid bay/offshore boat, 253 center console

There’s a lot to love about Everglades Boat’s masterfully-built, hybrid bay/offshore boat, 253 center console, launched this past November. Features include a massive 91-square-foot cockpit with tons of storage, multipurpose seating with two aft fold-down seats that convert to a non-skid …

Read More »

What’s New at Miami International Boat Show

February 2, 2017 0

Over 100,000 boating buffs from around the world are expected to attend the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show this year. Set for February 16 to 20, at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, this year’s show features several new …

Read More »

Sailing With Charlie: Referendum

January 27, 2017 0

Graphics by Anouk Sylvestre

Happy New Year, Everyone! Hope people have now got over the cataclysmic shift in the world’s political landscape during the latter months of the old year. Brexit and Trump certainly stole the limelight with their isolationist policies. The whole scenario, …

Read More »

Family Sailing – A Great Two Generation Sport

January 25, 2017 0

Carson Gifford (aft) and his father John Gifford (red cap) race their Melges 24 during the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Photo: OceanMedia/Gary Brown

It’s an age-old dilemma. Parents like to share interests with their kids, while kids are naturally wary of something that may seem uncool. Yet a sport like family sailing is something that transcends generations. This is a fact three Caribbean …

Read More »

Winners Named at Discover the Caribbean Series

January 23, 2017 0

Discover the Caribbean Series

Two weekends of racing, one for big boats and the other for dinghies, made the Discover the Caribbean Series a perfect opportunity to explore the great combination of sociability and sailing conditions offered at the host Ponce Yacht & Fishing …

Read More »

Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup

January 23, 2017 0

Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup

The sports fishing was slamming good at the Presidential Aruba Caribbean Cup, presented by the Aruba Airport Authority and hosted out of the Varadero Aruba Marina & Boatyard in Oranjestad. In fact, a first day Grand Slam – the catch …

Read More »

Bahia Redonda Marina – Animal Rescue

January 21, 2017 0

Animal Rescue

From its inception and with the help of its owners, the Bahia Redonda Marina in Puerto La Cruz has been a free range, no kill animal sanctuary. Over the years many cruisers have taken on the job to help with …

Read More »

Visiting Nassau and Paradise Island

January 20, 2017 0

Visiting Nassau

In this issue, we will be visiting Nassau, the capital city on the island of New Providence.  Approximately 70-80% of the less than half a million population for the entire country resides here. During the early 1700’s this was a …

Read More »

St Barth Cata Cup 2016

January 19, 2017 0

St Barth Cata Cup 2016

The ninth annual St Barth Cata Cup took place in November. Jeff Ledée, Vincent Jordil, and Thierry Lhinares launched this regatta in 2008 and it has developed into a premier event on the calendar for top Formula 18 catamaran racers. …

Read More »

The Interconnected Marine Industry IoT – Internet of Things

January 18, 2017 0

Marine Industry IoT

One of the latest tech buzzwords is the Internet of Things (IoT). Instead of person-to-person communication, the IoT is a network of internet-connected devices.  They ‘talk’ between themselves via sensors that collect and exchange information. The widespread availability of Wi-Fi …

Read More »

That Little Boat is Going to Cross the Atlantic?!

January 17, 2017 4

Little Boat Undaunted

In 2011 Matt Kent, bosun of the tall ship Niagara, was picking old oakum out of the deck in Erie, Pennsylvania, when he had an epiphany.  “I wonder, he ruminated, what the smallest sailboat ever to cross the Atlantic was”?  Just like …

Read More »
Kennan Holdings LLC DBA All At Sea © Copyright 1993-2016, All Rights Reserved