Today on ALL AT SEA

Custom-Yacht Delivered in Six Months

Imagine taking delivery of a 78-foot semi-custom trawler-style yacht in half a year. Van der Valk Shipyard, in the Netherlands, offers this capability via its exciting new series of fast displacement motoryachts designed for the yard by Guido de Groot. …

PFD for Handles Protect, Adds Flotation

  Accidently scratching the gelcoat or paint on a boat while washing it is a thing of the past with Shurhold Industries’ new Handle Mate PFD. It protects boat surfaces from scratches, dings and other blemishes that can be caused …

Florida Anchoring: So Who Owns the Sunset?

Photo by Rick Caroselli

Quick, what do Ponce de Leon, Osceola, Harry Truman, Ernest Hemingway, and Jimmy Buffet all have in common? They traveled in, and anchored their boats on the waterways of Florida. From the time of the first European settlers 450 years …

New Look for Spinlock’s Most Popular Lifejacket

  Spinlock’s popular lifejacket, the Deckvest LITE, has been given a stunning new clean and contemporary look for 2017. Spinlock have also launched a new model, the Deckvest LITE+, which now comes with a harness. The latest Deckvest collection features …

Building a Vision for Grenada’s Sailing Youth

The plywood molds in place. Photos by Steve Brett

Don’t wait for your boat to come in: build it yourself! That’s the variation on the old motto adopted by Rene Froehlich of Sailing School Grenada to realize his vision of improving sailing opportunities for young people on the island. …

Antigua Francis Nunes Jr. Memorial Tournament

Antigua Francis Nunes Jr Memorial Tournament Team Crab Hole Liquors – Cook-off Competition winners

Knowing where to go and how to fish proved the secret to success for two teams at the Francis Nunes Jr. Memorial Tournament and Seafood Festival, hosted by the Antigua & Barbuda Sports Fishing Club in September. Sean MacMillan and …

Guyana – The Land of Many Waters

All photos by Sharon Matthews-Stevens: www.sherryspix.com

Night has fallen on the Rupununi River in the jungles of Guyana, the stars overhead bright as a Las Vegas skyline. We’re chugging upstream in a battered aluminum runabout, underwater deadheads thudding against the hull every few minutes. Unnerving. More …

Communication at Sea

Now where was that signal? Photos by Birgit Hackl and Christian Feldbauer

Nowadays a broadband connection at home is standard for almost everyone in the Western world. Smartphones enable people to be online wherever they are all day long to inform Facebook friends about everything they are doing, Google for information, or …

Ocean Landfills and Trash Soup

Much of the ocean trash washes ashore before it returns to sea and further degrades into tiny bits. Photo: Claudia Reshetiloff www.HealthThatFits.com

Trash transported from poorly managed terrestrial landfills and from rivers, trash liberated by tsunamis and garbage tossed out at sea; fishing nets, buoys and spilled cargo containers are filling the oceans at an alarming rate. Huge areas of many of …

Sailing Green to Minimize Carbon Footprint

Journey fitted out with solar panels for 'sailing green'. Photograph by Monica Pisani

Once we decided to sail into the sunset, we committed ourselves to minimize our carbon footprint and ‘sailing green’. From that day on, our everyday would be directly connected to nature, moving with the wind, and generating our energy from …

Derek Bongaertz Wins Curaçao Sunfish Championship

On the Podium (from left): Tijn van der Gulik (2nd), Derek Bongaertz (Champion) and Darius Bérénos (3rd)

The 43rd National Championship for the Sunfish Class, organized by the Curaçao Sunfish Sailing Association, was held the third weekend of September. Sunfish sailors battled over two days for the prestigious title of Champion of Curaçao, both days with plenty …

Come Explore the Sites of Andros Island

Andros Island Fresh Creek Lighthouse

We are going to start this issue at the north tip of Andros Island, which is called Morgan’s Bluff. Cruisers can find a nice anchorage next to the water dock, where being so big, Andros Island provides Nassau over half …

Multi-Musings by a Mono-Maran Kind of Guy

Trimaran Alien in St Croix with Jody Colbert, Scooter Mejia, Scottish Katie, and Joe Colpitt

My father and I used to walk the docks in the mid-1950s as both entertainment and education. We’d pay particular attention to the construction details of the cruising catamarans. Each time one would sail into the harbor, we’d row over …

Island Water World Honor Clifton Wilson

 As Island Waster World prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in March it will also be honoring Mr. Clifton Wilson who will have spent nearly 45 years working for the company. Affectionately known as ‘Cliffy’, Mr. Wilson joined Island Water World in 1972 when the …

