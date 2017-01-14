We never know where we are going to find our next rum to review! Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva – Ron de Venezuela was sitting on the bar counter at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club the days leading up to the potential …Read More »
Scuba System from Mantus
Mantus Scuba System is designed to be compact, light and portable. Everything fits into a backpack (included) so you can have scuba gear with you on every adventure. An ideal system for cruisers, the small profile tanks fit easily into …Read More »
New Year’s Resolution Recipes
The holidays are over and now it’s time to bring out our New Year’s resolution recipes to help you start out in the right direction . Hopefully your resolutions include eating healthy. No need to cut your favorite ‘not so healthy’ …Read More »
Nautical Ventures Celebrates 30th Anniversary
What started as a Hobie, kayak and sail dealer in 1987 is today a major marine superstore! Now with three South Florida locations, Nautical Ventures celebrates its 30th year- the diamond anniversary. In December, the company enjoyed an early celebration after being …Read More »
Taco Marine Easy To Install Rub Rail Kits
While rub rail is primarily designed to protect a boat, it is also an easy way to upgrade its value and appearance by giving it a bright new look and accent. Replacing damaged or worn out rub rail is easy …Read More »
Creating New Traditions
My husband and I grew up in large families with great holiday traditions centered around lots of food, music and love. My family celebrated Christmas Eve at Gran and Pop’s with a formal turkey dinner while Clint’s family had Christmas …Read More »
Sailors to Race to Cuba in a Cultural Exchange
The second annual Conch Republic Cup/Key West Cuba Race Week set for Jan. 22-to Feb. 3 is the only triangle race to Cuba, visiting two ports, Marina Gaviota in Varadero and Marina Hemingway in Havana, and includes the challenging return …Read More »
ISS Award Winners – Judges Share Reasons for Selection
Stunning. Beautiful execution. Modern simplicity. These are just a few of the words used to describe one of the ISS (International Superyacht Society)’s 2016 Design & Leadership Award recipients. The awards, which represent superlative achievement, were presented in November at …Read More »
Name & Date Change for Miami Boat Show Innovation Breakfast
Inventions and improvements are the heart of the marine industry. That’s why the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is re-branding its ‘All Industry Breakfast’ at the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show to the ‘Innovation Breakfast’. The name change celebrates …Read More »
Fresh to Seawater Flush with the Touch of a Button
Flushing a marine toilet with seawater saves onboard fresh water supplies. Unfortunately, that same plentiful source also provides minute ocean organisms. When they die, an offensive, rotten egg smell permeates the boat. Raritan Engineering’s innovative SeaFresh lets users select between …Read More »
Islamorada: Purple Islands
Like clockwork, I begin to question my sanity the day we begin to get ready for the trip. In addition to taking what we need to transplant our lives from New Jersey to the Florida Keys for 10 weeks each …Read More »
Custom-Yacht Delivered in Six Months
Imagine taking delivery of a 78-foot semi-custom trawler-style yacht in half a year. Van der Valk Shipyard, in the Netherlands, offers this capability via its exciting new series of fast displacement motoryachts designed for the yard by Guido de Groot. …Read More »
PFD for Handles Protect, Adds Flotation
Accidently scratching the gelcoat or paint on a boat while washing it is a thing of the past with Shurhold Industries’ new Handle Mate PFD. It protects boat surfaces from scratches, dings and other blemishes that can be caused …Read More »
Florida Anchoring: So Who Owns the Sunset?
Quick, what do Ponce de Leon, Osceola, Harry Truman, Ernest Hemingway, and Jimmy Buffet all have in common? They traveled in, and anchored their boats on the waterways of Florida. From the time of the first European settlers 450 years …Read More »
Caribbean Sailing Association President Kathy Lammers Re-elected
Following a vote at the CSA Annual General Meeting held at the Jolly Beach Resort and Spa in Antigua, incumbent President Kathy Lammers was chosen to lead the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) for a further year. Past President Peter Holmberg, …Read More »
New Look for Spinlock’s Most Popular Lifejacket
Spinlock’s popular lifejacket, the Deckvest LITE, has been given a stunning new clean and contemporary look for 2017. Spinlock have also launched a new model, the Deckvest LITE+, which now comes with a harness. The latest Deckvest collection features …Read More »
Building a Vision for Grenada’s Sailing Youth
Don’t wait for your boat to come in: build it yourself! That’s the variation on the old motto adopted by Rene Froehlich of Sailing School Grenada to realize his vision of improving sailing opportunities for young people on the island. …Read More »
Cruzan Rum and Miller Lite Sponsor 2017 St. Thomas International Regatta, March 24-26, 2017
St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Organizers of the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) are proud to announce that Cruzan Rum and Miller Lite beer, distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC, will provide major sponsorship in support of the …Read More »
International Optimist Regatta; Team Race Set for June 12-18, 2017
St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. The opportunity to learn, race and play with some of the best in the sport are qualities that make the International Optimist Regatta (IOR), presented by EMS (Electronic Merchant Systems) Virgin Islands, a ‘must-do’ event …Read More »
Florida’s Auspicious Wins Dominican Billfish Triple-Header Series
In what became a single day shootout due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew, Florida’s Auspicious held on during the third and final leg of the 2016 Dominican Billfish Triple-Header Tournament to emerge as the series’ winners. The series began …Read More »