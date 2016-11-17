Today on ALL AT SEA

Antigua Francis Nunes Jr. Memorial Tournament

Antigua Francis Nunes Jr Memorial Tournament Team Crab Hole Liquors – Cook-off Competition winners

Knowing where to go and how to fish proved the secret to success for two teams at the Francis Nunes Jr. Memorial Tournament and Seafood Festival, hosted by the Antigua & Barbuda Sports Fishing Club in September. Sean MacMillan and …

Guyana – The Land of Many Waters

All photos by Sharon Matthews-Stevens: www.sherryspix.com

Night has fallen on the Rupununi River in the jungles of Guyana, the stars overhead bright as a Las Vegas skyline. We’re chugging upstream in a battered aluminum runabout, underwater deadheads thudding against the hull every few minutes. Unnerving. More …

Communication at Sea

Now where was that signal? Photos by Birgit Hackl and Christian Feldbauer

Nowadays a broadband connection at home is standard for almost everyone in the Western world. Smartphones enable people to be online wherever they are all day long to inform Facebook friends about everything they are doing, Google for information, or …

Ocean Landfills and Trash Soup

Much of the ocean trash washes ashore before it returns to sea and further degrades into tiny bits. Photo: Claudia Reshetiloff www.HealthThatFits.com

Trash transported from poorly managed terrestrial landfills and from rivers, trash liberated by tsunamis and garbage tossed out at sea; fishing nets, buoys and spilled cargo containers are filling the oceans at an alarming rate. Huge areas of many of …

Sailing Green to Minimize Carbon Footprint

Journey fitted out with solar panels for 'sailing green'. Photograph by Monica Pisani

Once we decided to sail into the sunset, we committed ourselves to minimize our carbon footprint and ‘sailing green’. From that day on, our everyday would be directly connected to nature, moving with the wind, and generating our energy from …

Derek Bongaertz Wins Curaçao Sunfish Championship

On the Podium (from left): Tijn van der Gulik (2nd), Derek Bongaertz (Champion) and Darius Bérénos (3rd)

The 43rd National Championship for the Sunfish Class, organized by the Curaçao Sunfish Sailing Association, was held the third weekend of September. Sunfish sailors battled over two days for the prestigious title of Champion of Curaçao, both days with plenty …

Come Explore the Sites of Andros Island

Andros Island Fresh Creek Lighthouse

We are going to start this issue at the north tip of Andros Island, which is called Morgan’s Bluff. Cruisers can find a nice anchorage next to the water dock, where being so big, Andros Island provides Nassau over half …

Multi-Musings by a Mono-Maran Kind of Guy

Trimaran Alien in St Croix with Jody Colbert, Scooter Mejia, Scottish Katie, and Joe Colpitt

My father and I used to walk the docks in the mid-1950s as both entertainment and education. We’d pay particular attention to the construction details of the cruising catamarans. Each time one would sail into the harbor, we’d row over …

Install a New Trampoline on Your Multihull

Catamarans are becoming more and more popular and with good reason. However, as a sailmaker I am often appalled at just how badly installed the between-hulls trampolines are. After many installations, I have learned the important points of safely installing a trampoline. …

Fair Prospect Wins Port Antonio Billfish Tournament

The Red Stripe winning Team, Fair Prospect

Well-oiled teamwork and a little help from above earned the team aboard the 52ft Tiara, Fair Prospect, the Top Boat prize in the 53rd Port Antonio International Marlin Tournament, in Jamaica. The blow-through of Hurricane Matthew shortened the event from …

Is Ron Zacapa Truly the Benchmark?

We were introduced to sipping rums by Clint’s best friend Jim Brazil many years ago. Back then, one rum tasted like the other.  Vanilla, molasses and some with spices we couldn’t quite identify. Then Jim pulled out the pinnacle of …

Dometic – Mobile Living Made Easy

Dometic - Mobile Living Made Easy

Dometic announced a new brand positioning for the company on November 28th at the RVIA National Trade Show and plan to unveil this for Marine at the Miami Boat Show on Feb. 16th. Kelly McGann, Sr. Vice President of Marketing …

Marinas In Focus: Jolly Harbour Marina, Antigua

What do rock star Eric Clapton, motorsport personality Eddie Jordan and billionaire businessman Paul Allen have in common? A port visit to the Jolly Harbour Marina. It is here, situated on the sheltered west coast of Antigua, that everyone from …

BoatUS ‘Cat’ Team Tackles Marine Catastrophes

South Florida boat owners recently found there is another good reason to be a BoatUS member. In October, the BoatUS Catastrophe or ‘Cat’ Team, made up of professional surveyors, claims processors, transportation providers and crane and barge operators, traveled to …

