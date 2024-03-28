-->
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
spot_img
HomeBahamasWind, Waves, and Women: Fall Sails into Empowerment Across the Caribbean
BahamasSail

Wind, Waves, and Women: Fall Sails into Empowerment Across the Caribbean

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Second Star Sailing Antigua. Photos Courtesy World Sailing
Second Star Sailing Antigua. Photos Courtesy World Sailing
- Advertisement -

There was a whole lot of sailing going on this past fall in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. First, Maria Torrijo and Fabien Bach, two of the world’s top sailing race management experts, taught Race Management Clinics in the Bahamas. The clinics were held ahead of the 2023 Fidelity Bahamas Optimist National Championship, with sailors from the Bahamas, USA, and the Cayman Islands competing and putting their newfound skills into practice. 

Torrijo and Bach also visited St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada to teach locally-based sailing coaches. In St Vincents, 13 club officials and sailors participated in the interactive courses, introducing topics such as course-laying, starting, and finishing sequences, scoring protocols, rules and penalties.

- Advertisement -

“It was such a great clinic and will raise our standard of competition to an international level,” said Vanessa Hadley, from the Vincy Sailing Club, in a release.

Breaking Boundaries: Women in the Maritime Industry

- Advertisement -
Bahamas Race Clinics. Photos Courtesy World Sailing
Bahamas Race Clinics. Photos Courtesy World Sailing

In Grenada, 16 attendees took part – including ten local Grenadian women – with the goal of teaching more local people to sail, gaining vocational qualifications for a career in the sailing industry, and acquiring the skills required to host international competitions in the islands.

Climate Change – A Global Trend Affecting the Caribbean

Finally, Second Star Sailing in Antigua hosted the Women At The Helm Sailing Courses in Jolly Harbour the first week in November. The goal was to increase female participation and teach the skills required to skipper boats of all sizes.

Steering the Course will return for its third edition in 2024. For more information, visit www.sailing.org

The Caribbean Can be a Great Place to Visit in Summer & Fall

Post Views: 67
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Barbuda Beckons: Booyard Yacht Services Welcomes Superyachts to Pristine Paradise
Next article
Double the Fun in the Bahamas: Waypoints Yacht Charters Partners with Cruise Abaco
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Bungical on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Libby on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jerry (on s/v Idril) on Frigate Birds inspire Awe and Disgust
Captain Michael on A Bequia Boat Builder
mary Thelittlelamp on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
David Farris on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
Tammy on Knot Too Old
dante' Fabiani on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Lee & Marj on Knot Too Old
Omar Mejia on Rum Review: El Pasador de Oro XO – Guatemala
Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved