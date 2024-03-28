-->
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
spot_img
Double the Fun in the Bahamas: Waypoints Yacht Charters Partners with Cruise Abaco

By Carol_Bareuther
One plus one adds up to more than double the fun for charter guests. Waypoints Yacht Charters, headquartered in Annapolis, MD, has partnered with Cruise Abaco, located at The Great Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina in Marsh Harbour. 

“We were looking for a way to increase our footprint. We have had a large increase in inquiries for charters in the Bahamas and this partnership with Cruise Abaco allows us to offer boutique charter experiences like in our other destinations – USVI, BVI, Florida, and Annapolis,” says Kirstie Palmer, Waypoints president. “This is a true partnership. The Cruise Abaco sales department will book charters, while Waypoints will manage the Waypoints-Cruise Abaco fleet calendar.”

Currently, there are 25 boats in the Waypoints-Cruise Abaco fleet. 

In addition to bareboat charters, the company offers a unique concept called ‘Captained by Day, Bareboat by Night’. This offers a captain on board to sail the Bahamas during the day, making stops to swim and snorkel, who then leaves guests safely moored in a different settlement or secluded cove each evening. Waypoints – Cruise Abaco also offers day sails in the Bahamas with stops at the underwater parks to snorkel, island hop, and sightsee. Finally, the Waypoints-Cruise Abaco base is also the perfect location for those who want to learn to sail through the ASA sailing school. waypoints.com

All photos Courtesy Waypoints
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
