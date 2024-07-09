-->
Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
HomeCharterSetting Sail for Adventure: Top Yacht Charter Trends for 2024
Charter

Setting Sail for Adventure: Top Yacht Charter Trends for 2024

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Courtesy Dream Yacht Worldwide
Courtesy Dream Yacht Worldwide
- Advertisement -

Take a sneak peek into the crystal ball of 2024. Dream Yacht Worldwide, a leading sea-based vacation and global yacht charter company headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, shared some of its forecasted trends in December. 

One is that more non-sailors are interested in trying sailing as a new vacation experience, with 20% of new contacts having never sailed in 2023 versus 15% in 2022. The company believes this is partly due to greater overall awareness of yacht charters as a vacation option. Of the ‘new to sailing’ contacts that booked a charter, most were between 40 and 50 years old and traveled with a group of friends that altogether spent $5,400 on average for a week, not including taxes or extra services such as skippers, hostesses, etc. The average sailing vacation duration is a week, this ‘new to sailing’ demographic typically books in May, June, and July, and their top destinations are the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, and Mexico in the Caribbean, followed by Italy, Greece, and Croatia in the Mediterranean. 

Budget Marine Enables WhatsApp for Free Customer Inquiries

- Advertisement -

Secondly, the uptick in generational travel seen in the past few years continues to increase, with nearly 12% of surveyed charterers reporting sailing with at least three generations of family members. Destinations preferred for generational travel tend toward those offering calm waters and varied activities for all ages to enjoy together. Dream Yacht Worldwide’s top destinations for generational travel have been the British Virgin Islands, the Abacos, and Tahiti.

- Advertisement -

Looking specifically at the Caribbean, Dan Lockyer, Dream Yacht’s chief commercial officer, says “Compared to 2022 we have seen a 42% increase in inquiries for charters in St. Martin which prompted us to plan for an expansion of our fleet in that destination for 2024. We will be moving around 30 new yachts into the French West Indies in the months to come to satisfy our customers’ demand and are delighted that there is interest, especially in repeat charter guests, to explore these cruising grounds.” www.dreamyachtcharter.com

Dream Yacht Charter: Easy Crewed Charters – New Destinations, Ultimate Yacht Vacations! 🌊⛵️ Book Now for Unforgettable Sailing Getaways!

Sailing With Charlie: Yacht Chartering Trends

Post Views: 120
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Puerto Rican Sailing Legend ‘Quique’ Figueroa Inducted into Hall of Fame
Next article
Atlas Yacht Sales Joins Highfield Boats’ Expanding U.S. and Caribbean Dealer Network
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Nancy Terrell on Living on a Boat: Lessons Learned from a Lifetime at Sea
george johnson on Mike Lemon, The Caribbean’s Champion Marlin Captain
george johnson on Mike Lemon, The Caribbean’s Champion Marlin Captain
James Britten Stokes on Sea Tabby – Still Beautiful at 77
Robert beringer on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Bungical on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Libby on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jerry (on s/v Idril) on Frigate Birds inspire Awe and Disgust

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved