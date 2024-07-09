Atlas Yacht Sales Joins Highfield Boats’ Expanding U.S. and Caribbean Dealer Network

- Advertisement -

It’s the top RIB brand in the U.S. To support the company’s continuing growth, Highfield Boats has added six new dealer partners to its extensive network. One of these is Atlas Yacht Sales, with locations in Marina Puerto del Rey, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, as well as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Augustine.

“Our dealership is focused on sailing, yachts, and catamarans. For all the sailboats we sell, a dinghy or tender needs to be offered. So, we needed another product for our clients. I have known about Highfield for years,” says Jim Veiga, owner, of Atlas Yacht Sales. “So many products out there are of such poor quality, they last maybe a year. Highfield has withstood many years. Highfield is catching a lot of attention. It’s a great little boat that boaters can use to just enjoy being on the water.”

Other Caribbean-based Highfield dealers include Mike’s Marine BVI; Island Water World locations in St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and Grenada; CCPF in St. Barths; Electro Nautic in Guadeloupe; Caraibe Marine in Martinique; and Marine Warehouse in Trinidad & Tobago.

Highfield Boats, with offices in the USA and Europe, and a state-of-the-art production facility in Weihai, China is the world’s leading aluminum-hulled RIB manufacturer. The company offers a complete line of rigid-inflatable hull boats (RIBs) featuring exclusive high-tensile, powder-coated aluminum hulls from 6’ to 30’, including tenders and heavy-duty RIBs at home on any ocean. highfieldnorthamerica.com

