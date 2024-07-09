Dock Maarten Unveils Massive New Superyacht Dock in the Caribbean

The start of the New Year in January saw the completion of a new 613’ long, 40’ wide superyacht dock at Dock Maarten Marina. The dock, which is located at the marina’s Great Bay, Philipsburg, Dutch St. Maarten venue, provides for side-to-dockage for superyachts. This makes Dock Maarten’s new superyacht dock one of the Caribbean’s largest private marina slips. Plus, there are no bridges to traverse to enter the marina.

The superyacht dock has a second purpose, that of acting as a breakwater for the inner yacht basin. The breakwater, with a width of 39’, was constructed using 39’ long sheet piles driven securely and fastened to an opposing sheet pile wall. This sturdy structure allows Dock Maarten to provide extensive shipyard services to its clients, including the accommodation of 100-ton cranes, or larger. The expansion also provides ample space for fuel trucks and other service vehicles to access vessels at the marina.

Dock Maarten is a family-owned and operated marina that was designed and built by Michel Deher, a local St. Maarten, 45 years ago. Over the past two decades, the Deher family has closely collaborated with the government of St. Maarten to expand their water rights and concessions to extend the marina’s facilities to accommodate the world’s largest yachts. dockmaarten.com