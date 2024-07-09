-->
Thursday, July 18, 2024
ACEL Power Unveils Powerful New Electric Outboards Perfect for the Caribbean

By Carol_Bareuther
Courtesy ACEL Power
Courtesy ACEL Power
Courtesy ACEL Power
Courtesy ACEL Power

There’s a revolutionary innovation in electric propulsion technology. In February, ACEL Power, a Vancouver, BC-headquartered trailblazer in marine electric invention, launched the latest additions to its Intelligent Electric Series. These are the high-powered IE 150 and IE 250 electric outboard motors. The ACEL Intelligent Electric Series, which now offers a lineup from 50HP to 250HP, is a comprehensive patented solution consisting of seamlessly integrated components, including Outboard Motor, Customizable Battery System, Intelligent Power Supply, Digital Throttle, Smart Charger, Smart Key, and an Onboard Computer with an intuitive touch screen. The 150HP motor can reach a peak power of 200HP, and the 250HP motor achieves an impressive 350HP peak power during acceleration.

“ACEL’s electric motors ranging from 50hp to 250hp are exceptionally suited for the Caribbean’s marine environment,” says Anthony Liu, CEO and co-founder. “With their silent operation, minimal maintenance, and zero emissions, our motors are ideal for eco-tourism and preserving the region’s beauty. Moreover, their high-performance capabilities, coupled with cutting-edge software integration, guarantee reliable power delivery and a seamless boating experience for enthusiasts exploring the Caribbean’s breathtaking landscapes.”

ACEL is actively expanding its dealer network and welcomes inquiries from potential dealers or distributors in the Caribbean. To learn more, contact Stephen Pechkoff, sales director, at stephen@acelpower.com or visit www.acelpower.com 

Two Stroke Engines – Examining Today’s Outboard Engines

