Puerto Rican Sailing Legend ‘Quique’ Figueroa Inducted into Hall of Fame

He’s a sailing legend – in Puerto, in the Caribbean, and the World. On November 19, Enrique ‘Quique’ Figueroa was inducted into the Santurce Sport Pavilion of Fame, along with thirteen other men and women representing a variety of sports. Figueroa was recognized for his 37-year sailing career, proudly carrying the Puerto Rican flag to competitions far and near around the globe. Of particular note, he is the only Puerto Rican sailor to win five gold medals between 1999 to 2014, collectively in the Central American-Caribbean Games and Pan American Games in the Hobie 16. He also earned bronze medals in the 2007 and 2015 Pan Ams. Even more notable, Figueroa competed in five Olympic Games, from 1988 to 2004 in the Tornado and the Mixed Nacra 17 in 2020.

In an interview with Puerto Rico’s Spanish-language newspaper, El Vocero, Figuero, age 59, said he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the seas. “We are still active. We are going to do another Central American Games cycle. But it gives me a lot of energy to be able to help the children who are just starting now. I laugh a lot with them. They keep me young. If I can pass on a little of what I know, then even better.”

The next CAC Games will be held in 2026, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.