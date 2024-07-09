Gear Up for Glory: The North Drop Open Returns

- Advertisement -

The Virgin Islands’ North Drop is one of the Atlantic Ocean’s most famous game fishing locations. Whether the talk is about fish size, the aggressive bite, or how the action can go from quiet to crazy in a heartbeat, the North Drop is always at the top of everyone’s list for blue marlin fishing. Since the last major tournament was held in 2015, a group of BVI, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic anglers have teamed up with FlyZone Fishing to bring a new, world-class tournament to the North Drop. The North Drop Open is set for August 8-10, out of the newly renovated Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour (VGYH). Organizers expect 25 to 30 boats to participate.

“I made friends with Roger Casellas from Puerto Rico after he and others brought emergency supplies to the BVI after Hurricane Irma. We became instant friends. We always wanted to host a sportfishing event that included our friends in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and for everyone from the USVI to come and fish like a local. The North Drop Open is going to do that. Based in the beautiful venue of Virgin Gorda, boats will be able to clear in, obtain their tournament licenses, and fish from marinas just a short distance from the best parts of the North Drop,” says Tom Warner, tournament organizer.

The North Drop Open will include two fishing days, Friday and Saturday, with a Bimini Start on both mornings. Dinner and entertainment will be provided nightly at the shoreside venues. Registration takes place at the VGYH on August 8.

North Drop Open is one of three new Caribbean Billfish Championship Series tournaments. The series started in May at the Cabeza de Toro in the Dominican Republic and concludes with the International Billfish Tournament in Puerto Rico, August 12-18. For information, email: gamefishbvi@gmail.com

