Thursday, July 18, 2024
Antigua

Jolly Harbour Marina Expands to Serve Growing Catamaran Market

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
There’s a shifting seascape in Antigua’s yachting scene from monohulls to more multihulls. It’s a theme that’s playing out throughout the Caribbean. Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard (JHBM) saw this need and, on May 3, celebrated the official opening of its marina and boatyard expansion project. The event marked the unveiling of a second mega travelift and the introduction of a new boatyard, enabling the marina to offer haul-out and storage services to boats up to 34 feet wide and 75 feet long.

“We have always been able to cater to catamarans on the docks, but we faced limitations in offering boatyard services. Having observed the very clear trends, the owners of JHBM decided it was time to expand and accommodate them by offering haul-out and yard maintenance and storage services,” says Jo Lucas, general manager. 

Sailing with Charlie: Mega Yacht Charters

This new development means that JHMB now boasts dual operations, including two haul/launch areas, two 75-ton travelifts, two boat movers, and three individual boatyards capable of providing safe and secure storage for up to 240 boats. This expansion positions JHMB to offer comprehensive services to yachtsmen, catamaran operators, visitors, and residents. Established in 1992, Jolly Harbour Marina and Boatyard was recently acquired by Sabana Holdings in May 2021. jhmarina.com 

Discover Jolly Harbour Marina: Antigua’s Ultimate Boating Destination

