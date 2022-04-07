Waypoints Yacht Charters Expands to St. Thomas, USVI with Acquisition of CYOA

- Advertisement -

Now it’s even easier for guests to take a sailing vacation. Waypoints Yacht Charters, based in Annapolis, MD, has acquired CYOA Yacht Charters in St. Thomas, USVI and taken over its base in Frenchtown, located on the west side of Charlotte Amalie harbor. With the addition of a St. Thomas base, Waypoint can now offer charter guests and yacht owners alike easy access and direct flights from many U.S. cities, a central location for chartering throughout the U.S., British, and Spanish Virgin Islands, and the modern conveniences and infrastructure of a U.S. territory.

Waypoint’s St. Thomas charter fleet consists of 20 vessels, both sailing catamarans and monohulls, from 38- to 53-feet and is available for bareboat and crewed charters. Officials say the company will add to its fleet next year.

This latest acquisition follows Waypoints Yacht Charters’ recent opening of its British Virgin Islands base location in November of 2021, located at Nanny Cay on Tortola. Earlier in 2021, the company also acquired Sailing Florida Charters & Sailing School, an established charter company operating in St. Petersburg, Florida out of the Vinoy Marina. These locations joined the existing Waypoints Yacht Charters Annapolis base. waypoints.com

