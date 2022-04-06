Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeLifeSt. Maarten Yacht Club Increases Fleet by 11 to Increase Local Sailing...
LifeEastern CaribbeanSt. Maarten / St. Martin

St. Maarten Yacht Club Increases Fleet by 11 to Increase Local Sailing Participation

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
9
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

A Progress Ceremony at the St. Maarten Yacht Club’s (SMYC) Sailing School in January recognized the success of four months of free sailing classes offered to 24 students from two local primary schools. It was also the perfect time to introduce sailors, their parents and SMYC members to the 11 new additions to the fleet. Six of these are RS Zests, which are replacing the Club’s Laser Pico Fleet, and 5 are SailQubes, purchased to add to the Optimist Fleet. Funds to purchase the boats came via R4CR (Resources 4 Community Resilience, a program implemented by VNG International, funded by the World Bank Trust Fund for St. Maarten, and created to assist the island in the aftermath of 2017’s hurricanes.

“RS Zests are very functional boats for use in sailing classes. They can be sailed by children on their own or together, using the jib, but can be sailed by adults as well. Even an instructor can take a few smaller children in the boat with them to instruct. The SailQubes are very functional for the younger and beginning Optimist Sailors. The boats are easy to maintain and because they are self-bailing, the kids don’t have to bail out their boat after capsizing,” explains Saskia Revelman, the SMYC’s sailing school manager and sailing instructor.

These new boats will enable the SMYC to continue growing its Primary School Sailing Program, allowing for more local youth to be introduced to sailing and the marine industry. www.smyc.com 

If you like this, you’ll love:

Post Views: 100
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDYT Introduces World’s Largest Purpose-Built Semi-Submersible Vessel – Yacht Servant
Next articleWaypoints Yacht Charters Expands to St. Thomas, USVI with Acquisition of CYOA
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

OEA on Rum Review: Vizcaya VXOP – Cuban Formula
Arnaldo Rivera on Puerto Rico Marinas Update
Dennis on Weather Forecasting With a Barometer
Andrew Richardson on The History of the Rule of the Road – Sailing Vessel History
Dan Cairns on Julian Putley Pay Tribute to Thomas John Kershaw
Marilee on The Tender Trap
Charles W Consolvo on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands
Mark Israel on A Caribbean Family Legacy in Island Water World
Margaret Vanderwarn on Beautiful Strange Fish Poisonous or Not!
Susan Jones on The Story Behind Chasing the Horizon
Roger on Fixing to Stay – St. Lucia’s Marine Services
John Carston on Multihulls – Do Your Homework Before Hauling

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved