Tuesday, May 3, 2022
DYT Introduces World's Largest Purpose-Built Semi-Submersible Vessel – Yacht Servant

Carol_Bareuther
Delivering your boat from the U.S. or Med might sound fun – once. But more and more owners on both sides of the Atlantic are saving both time and wear and tear by giving their vessels a ride to the Caribbean. DYT Superyacht Transport, one of several companies that offer this route, took delivery in January of its new purpose-built semi-submersible, Yacht Servant. The heavy-lift vessel will operate on the same routes as the company’s Yacht Express, including departures from Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA as well as Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Genoa, Italy, to both St. Thomas, USVI and Le Marin, Martinique. Yacht Servant will arrive in the Caribbean in May to begin its regular schedule.

“Cradle lashing systems approved by Lloyd’s Register, sophisticated software onboard like OCTOPUS (Marine advisory system) from ABB, Scrubbers (exhaust gasses cleaning system), a Trolley mooring system, and hull design optimized for high performance and low fuel consumption are some of the unique features of Yacht Servant that owners will appreciate,” says Laurien Hoving, in marketing and communications for DYT headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. 

DYT Takes Role in Environmental Mission of SeaKeepers Society

With an LOA of 701-feet, a 150-foot beam and a 15-foot draft, Yacht Servant provides virtually double the capacity than her predecessors. The IMO Tier-III compliant vessel is also 32% more fuel-efficient, while her nearly 69,000-square-foot of deck space – 30% larger than her sistership Yacht Express – facilitates the transport of more vessels per crossing, including deep draft sailing yachts. What’s more, Yacht Servant only requires an operating water depth of 29-foot using a unique float-on, float-off system that is widely considered to be the safest and most efficient in the world. Lastly, the vessel’s new specialized deck located behind the bridge, which is built to accommodate tenders, containers and small race boats, also opens a new world of convenience and flexibility for owners. www.yacht-transport.com

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
