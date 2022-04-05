Osborn Honored in Antigua, Salty Dawg 2022 Winter Webinar Series

- Advertisement -

The successful arrival of 52 cruising boats and over 200 skippers and crew on the Salty Dawg Sailing Association’s (SDSA) Fall Rally in mid-November marked the unofficial beginning the Antigua & Barbuda’s yachting season. In recognition of this, Antigua Port Officer for the SDSA, Bob Osborn, was honored with the nation’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Medal – Gold award. During a formal ceremony, Antigua & Barbuda’s Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams noted that for the past five years the rally and Osborn’s dedication have made a significant contribution to the local yachting industry and the local economy. Osborn gratefully accepted on behalf of the SDSA’s members, volunteers, sponsors and friends.

On a separate, but related topic, the SDSA’s will host 8 webinars between February 1-24, 2022. A sampling of topics includes Weather Routing – Tools and Techniques by Nick Olson of Predict

Wind; Lifejackets, EPIRBS, AIS and PLBs – What You Need to be Found by Brian Flowers, of Life Raft & Survival Equipment, Inc.; and Communications Between Ships and Us, led by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Hampton, VA. from February 1 to 24. The webinars are free for members. For non-members, the cost is $25 for the entire February series or $12 per webinar. All webinars are recorded so everyone who registers will receive a link to view the recording if they miss the live presentation. Annual SDSA membership is $75 and comes with several additional benefits. www.saltydawgsailing.org

