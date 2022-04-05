Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Osborn Honored in Antigua, Salty Dawg 2022 Winter Webinar Series

Bob Osborn and Antigua Barbuda Governor General Sir Rodney Williams
The successful arrival of 52 cruising boats and over 200 skippers and crew on the Salty Dawg Sailing Association’s (SDSA) Fall Rally in mid-November marked the unofficial beginning the Antigua & Barbuda’s yachting season. In recognition of this, Antigua Port Officer for the SDSA, Bob Osborn, was honored with the nation’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Medal – Gold award. During a formal ceremony, Antigua & Barbuda’s Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams noted that for the past five years the rally and Osborn’s dedication have made a significant contribution to the local yachting industry and the local economy. Osborn gratefully accepted on behalf of the SDSA’s members, volunteers, sponsors and friends.

On a separate, but related topic, the SDSA’s will host 8 webinars between February 1-24, 2022. A sampling of topics includes Weather Routing – Tools and Techniques by Nick Olson of Predict
Wind; Lifejackets, EPIRBS, AIS and PLBs – What You Need to be Found by Brian Flowers, of Life Raft & Survival Equipment, Inc.; and Communications Between Ships and Us, led by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Hampton, VA. from February 1 to 24. The webinars are free for members. For non-members, the cost is $25 for the entire February series or $12 per webinar. All webinars are recorded so everyone who registers will receive a link to view the recording if they miss the live presentation. Annual SDSA membership is $75 and comes with several additional benefits. www.saltydawgsailing.org

