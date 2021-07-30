Salty Dawg Sailing Association offers Weather Education

Heavy weather sailing information could definitely come in handy with the Caribbean’s hurricane season at its peak next month. The Salty Dawg Sailing Association (SDSA) has offered a series of online webinars this spring and summer and weather is one of them. For example, in June, Zack Smith of Fiorentino ParaAnchor spoke on Heavy Weather Tactics and Chris Parker of the Marine Weather Center on Caribbean Weather Patterns and Impacts on Sailing. In July, Gino Morrelli, of Morrelli Melvin Design & Engineering, talked about Catamaran Heavy Weather Tactics.

With the shift to Webinars driven by COVID, we have found this tool amazingly valuable to sailors and our mission. We can bring speakers like Robert Perry and Gino Morelli to our Members and subscribers, far better than we could previously with our Annapolis and Hampton in-person seminars. And we can bring a much wider array of topics to sailors, plus make recordings of these for future reference. So, we plan to continue this approach in the future and to use this tool to create a valuable library of material for our members,” says Hank George, president of the volunteer-based nonprofit association.

Live and recorded Webinars are available to Members free, and a library of recorded webinars is available to members from a link on the Membership tab on the SDSA’s website: www.saltydawgsailing.org This vast wealth of information makes it a no-brainer to join since annual dues are only US $75 annually.