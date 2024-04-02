Double the Haul: St. Kitts Marine Works Strengthens Grip on Yacht Services in the Caribbean

- Advertisement -

They have one of the largest-rated travel lifts at 150T in the English-speaking Caribbean. In June 2023, St. Kitts Marine Works Ltd. (SKMW) took delivery of a second 150T Marine Travelift 150. Both can lift vessels to 35’ wide and 120’ in length.

“We have days when 6 or 7 boats show up to haul. The yard is so big that it takes time to get to the spots further away. We purchased a second identical lift to have a quicker turnaround time with the boats. This quick turnaround is boosted even more with the forklift handling the smaller boats,” says Regiwell Francis, owner of SKMW, which is located on the western side of St. Kitts in Sandy Point Town, about 11 miles northwest of Basseterre.

Founded in 2000 by Francis, SKMW has developed a strong reputation for quality yacht work. Services include bottom painting, hull polishing, and waxing; painting, finishing, and varnishing; fiberglass and gelcoat; woodwork and carpentry, and pressure washing. Marine mechanics and electricians are available. The yard also hauls private and commercial vessels, with in-the-ground, anchored storage for hurricane season. The SKMW yard can store over 300 boats. www.skmw.net

