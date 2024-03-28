-->
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Barbuda Beckons: Booyard Yacht Services Welcomes Superyachts to Pristine Paradise

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
Alana Nedd (right) and the flyer for Booyard Yacht Services (above).
It’s off the beaten charter path. The 62-square mile island of Barbuda, part of the twin-island state of Antigua and Barbuda, is some 30 miles north of Antigua. There are no marinas, no major supermarkets, and the population numbers less than 2,000. However, two Barbudian sisters, Alana and Althea Nedd, have established their business, Booyard Yacht Services, to make it easier for super yachts and charter yachts to visit.

“Barbuda is well on its way to becoming a must-see charter yacht destination because of the abundance of high-end development that is presently taking place on the island,” says Alana Nedd. “Sitting on the pristine Princess Diana beach, which is considered one of the best in the Caribbean, is the famous NOBU restaurant. Barbuda is also a great place for snorkeling, deep-sea diving, and sports fishing because of the island’s vast marine ecosystem. On the northern side of the island, you can find scenic caves. It’s a perfect setting for guests who are seeking the ultimate hiking experience.”

Services offered by Booyard Yacht Services include Customs and Immigration clearances for inbound and outbound yachts, land tours, land provisioning, concierge services, garbage disposal, and live steel band music by vessel request. In 2024, the Nedd sisters hope to offer safari tours and personalized picnic packages. Email: booyardyachting@gmail.com or Cell: (268) 717-4979

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
