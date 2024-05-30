-->
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
FishSt. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Cast Off for Fun & Prizes: 2024 Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament

Photo: L to R Captain Chris Bryan, Anne Tagini, Christian Bryan, and 2023 Largest Kingfish Winner, Jiovanni Questel, with his 43.9-pound catch. Credit: Dean Barnes
Go fishing! The Northside Sportfishing Club is pleased to announce that the 2024 Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The Hideaway at Hull Bay.

“We invite everyone – anglers who have fished with us for many years,
newcomers, residents, and visitors alike – to fish this year or come down and enjoy the tournament’s festivities at The Hideaway at Hull Bay. There will be live music, food, drink, and activities for the kids. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy a fun day of fishing and community camaraderie,” says Catherine Bryan, one of the tournament co-directors.

First organized by the Club in 1987, the tournament last year attracted 187 anglers, including 30 junior anglers, on 45 boats. Jiovanni Questel, of St. Thomas, reeled in the largest kingfish, a 43.9-pounder, from aboard the 36’ Feel Good I. More prize categories include Best Boat, Best Captain, Best Angler, Best Junior Angler, and other fish species.

The Captain’s Meeting and Registration will take place on Friday, July 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Hideaway at Hull Bay Hideaway. Fishing starts Sunday, July 14, with lines in at 5:30 a.m. and ends at Noon, sharp, when the Weigh-In and beachside party begins at the Hideaway at Hull Bay. The Awards Ceremony follows.

In 2019, National Geographic magazine named the Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament as one of the world’s ‘9 Bastille Day bashes that celebrate French Culture!’. In 2012, online travel advisor, Hotwire.com, named St. Thomas as one of the Top 10 destinations in the world to celebrate Bastille Day thanks to the tournament.

As well as being a day of fishing and fun for the whole family, the Northside Sport Fishing Club via its Annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament has donated nearly $220,000 to community organizations such as the Joseph Sibilly Elementary School, Nana Baby Children’s Home, St. Thomas Rescue, and the Civil Air Patrol since the event’s inception.

For more information, call (340) 998-0854 or Email: nssfcvi@gmail.com. Or, check us out on Facebook and Instagram @ Northside Sportfishing Club.

