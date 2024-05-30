The Moorings & Sunsail Strengthen BVI Presence with $70 Million Fleet Investment

- Advertisement -

They’re here! Seventy-eight new yachts – 19 new monohulls, 35 new sailing catamarans, and 24 new power catamarans, with a total value of $70 million – have arrived to bolster The Moorings & Sunsail fleet in the BVI. This brings the Clearwater, Florida, USA-based world’s premier yacht charter provider and its sister company’s combined charter fleet to 254 yachts, a welcome influx of inventory in time for peak sailing season in the Caribbean. In addition, The Moorings & Sunsail operations have undergone an extensive hiring process, now boasting a workforce of 300 in the BVI, also in response to increased demand.

“As a business, we have invested heavily in our BVI operation,” says Josie Tucci, vice president of sales and marketing for The Moorings & Sunsail. “As the largest charter operator in the world’s most popular charter destination, we take great care to ensure a welcoming experience for our guests and have gone to great lengths to maximize the guest experience through our marina revitalization project, and new fleet replenishment. Ultimately we aim to provide an unparalleled customer experience to the many thousands of visitors we welcome each year.” www.moorings.com/destinations/caribbean/british-virgin-islands-yacht-charters