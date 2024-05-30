Carriacou & Petite Martinique’s Boatbuilding Legacy Earns UNESCO Recognition

- Advertisement -

The centuries-old tradition of wooden boat building on two of Grenada’s sister islands, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, received a historic inclusion on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list. As an iconic maritime cultural identity, the craft construction skills are passed from generation to generation, community to community by the island’s master shipwrights via oral instruction and hands-on learning. According to the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) that announced this honor, the process all starts with felling hand-selected trees during specific moon phases, a sacred ritual involving rum and water, and a traditional blessing upon completion. Boat launches bring whole communities together.

“The ICH representative list is about ensuring better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide and creating awareness of their significance. Therefore, the inclusion of boat building on this prestigious list is a testament to its significance not only in Grenada but in the world, in fostering traditions, and preserving invaluable knowledge,” said Kisha Gellineau, secretary general, Grenada National Commission for UNESCO, in a release.

In 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole sailboat was added to the ICH.

UNESCO’s ICH list was established in 2008 to ensure the protection of these indigenous legacies and raise awareness of their significance. ich.unesco.org/en/home

