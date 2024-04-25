Connect, Celebrate, Charter: The USVI Charter Yacht Show Sets Sail Again

- Advertisement -

New opportunities for brokers and crews to connect including a return of the Yacht Hop, an elite new event space inaugurating the Harbor 360, and the rhythm of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ history and culture on display night and day. These features, plus the world-class venue of IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, four-time winner of the prestigious International Superyacht Marina of the Year title, make the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Associations (VIPCA)’s 2024 USVI Charter Yacht Show, set for November 8-11, 2024, one not to miss.

Register now!

Yachts that register (usviyachtshow.org/register/) by July 1, 2024, receive a 20% Early Bird discount. Plus, IGY Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas is offering a discounted berthing rate of $1.85 per foot per day from November 3 to 16 for any yachts that register and pay in full for the show by August 31, 2024.

Brokers can also register at usviyachtshow.org/register/. For brokers, registration is free for VIPCA members and offers additional annual benefits including a listing in the online directory (www.vipca.org/yacht-listing/broker) and support of VIPCA’s year-round work. Exclusive accommodation deals are available at Bluebeards (bluebeards.com) by booking by phone (1-340-774-1600) with promo code ‘VIPCA Yacht Show’. Bolongo Bay Beach Resort (bolongobay.com) is offering a 20% discount on reservations for the show using the reservation link: https://t.reservhotel.com/HyXZBJX0a.

“This is the annual event where new and returning brokers and crew meet, connect, and build relationships that can last years. In this 8th edition, we’re bringing back the ‘Yacht Hop’ with the exciting theme of ‘World Music’,” says Oriel Blake, VIPCA Executive Director.

IGY Marinas Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas – World-Class Yachting Venue

IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas serves as an exceptional venue for the USVI Charter Yacht Show due to its prime location, world-class facilities, and renowned hospitality. The recently opened ‘floating’ Harbor 360, will host the broker’s business lounge, seminars, and show’s evening events including the Awards Ceremony.

“IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas is proud to sponsor and host VIPCA’s USVI Charter Yacht Show, as the event aligns with our commitment to excellence in the yachting industry. This boutique-style event not only celebrates the finest in luxury charter yachts but also underscores our dedication to fostering meaningful connections and experiences within the global yachting community,” says Bert Fowles, vice president of marketing and sales for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered IGY Marinas.

Visitors and yacht crews can anticipate upgraded facilities, state-of-the-art amenities, diverse activities, and a variety of dining and shopping options at Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas.

Sponsors of the 2024 USVI Charter Yacht Show include the USVI Department of Tourism; Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas; IGY Marinas; Catamaran Central; the Gowrie Group representing Trawick and Cigna; Grey Goose, distributed by West Indies Company; Veuve Clicquot and Captain Morgan, distributed by Bellows International; VIYA Business Solutions; Cardow Jewelers; Yachtly; Rockvision; Moe’s Fresh Market; The Market; Maho Crew; Offshore Marine; Parts & Power Ltd., distributor of Northern Lights; Island Life Watersports; Seachange; the Charter Yacht Broker Association and Smart Life Farms.

For more information and registration, visit usviyachtshow.org or contact VIPCA at info@vipca.org or (340) 642-0656.

About VIPCA

VIPCA is a non-profit marine association dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the charter yacht sector of the U.S. Virgin Islands marine industry. Its initiatives include offering membership benefits, promoting marine tourism, liaising with USVI, BVI, and PR to assist in cooperative efforts; seeking relevant official rulings from Customs and Border Protection (CBP); developing USVI marine infrastructure, including installation of vessel moorings now available at BoatyBall.com; and providing marine vocational training for USVI youth. VIPCA hosts two annual yacht shows, the USVI Charter Yacht Show at www.usviyachtshow.org and the Virgin Islands Boating Expo at www.vibe.vi. www.VIPCA.org









