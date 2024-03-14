St. Lucia Unveils New Ally for Superyachts: Blanchard Yacht Services

- Advertisement -

Yachts, especially superyachts, have a new friend in St. Lucia. Troy Blanchard, formerly manager of the world-class Marigot Bay Marina, is now the owner of Blanchard Yacht Services and a yacht agent for vessels arriving in all ports and anchorages on the island.

“Captains are usually concerned about the complexities of regional regulations and customs procedures. As a yacht agent, I am very familiar with the rules and regulations for entering the island ports, as well as the various taxes and fees associated with yacht operations. There is also the concern of VISA requirements for certain nationalities on yachts. By staying informed about these issues, I can assist my yacht clients avoid costly mistakes and ensure a smooth cruising experience,” says Blanchard, who brings over two decades of professional experience and a deep understanding of the marine industry to his new business.

In addition to Customs and Immigration clearance, Blanchard’s services also include airport transfers, access to high-end luxury transfers, private jet landing arrangements, provisioning, laundry, flower arrangements, marina dockage reservations, moorings for yachts at the Pitons, hotel, and restaurant reservations, fuel bunkering, helicopter rides/charters, brokerage services for parts and shipments, and island excursions.

The Caribbean superyacht marketplace is growing. There were an estimated 500 superyachts in the Caribbean over the last yacht charter season. Yet there are over 5,600 superyachts in the world, a figure that is growing quickly with record numbers of new-builds over the past three years and new builds that are larger and larger vessels.

“There is a huge opportunity for St. Lucia to grab a chunk of these yachts visiting the region. St. Lucia is frequently rated among the most beautiful islands in the world, with its breathtaking natural beauty, a diverse range of activities, and welcoming atmosphere and hospitable people, offering an unparalleled experience for those who choose to visit by yacht,” says Blanchard.

