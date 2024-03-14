Luxury Awaits at the Virgin Islands Boating Expo: Yacht Shop, Wine & Dine, Stay & Play

- Advertisement -

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. There’s nothing like cruising a luxe new yacht through the Caribbean seas. Fulfill that dream by attending the Virgin Islands Boating Expo (VIBE), set for May 10-12, 2024. Book your tickets at vibe.vi/attend/. This exclusive boutique destination show, hosted by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA), ticks the top three boxes of what yacht buyers today want in a 2.0 yacht sales experience: the ability to yacht shop, wine and dine, and stay and play, all in the extraordinary venue of Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas, four-time winner of International Superyacht Marina of the Year.



“We welcome our attendees, both the public and those flying into our award-winning destination, to visit with yacht dealers, manufacturers, exhibitors, and our local and global vendors. Experience the best of what the U.S. Virgin Islands offers on land and sea and shop for a yacht while you’re here,” says Joseph Boschulte, USVI Commissioner of Tourism.

YACHT SHOP

Take advantage of duty-free tax benefits when buying a yacht in the USVI. Additionally, the Government of the Virgin Islands supports infrastructure on shore to maintain charter business interests such as an Economic Development Commission Tax Incentive Program for charter yachts. Charter company professionals, financial companies, and Marine Expo vendors with global and local products will be on hand to talk about charter management opportunities in the USVI.



Find the latest models of top brands like Bali, Lagoon, Fountaine Pajot, Leopard, McConaghy, Azimut, and Boston Whaler, to name a few. Yacht buyers benefit from St. Thomas as a hub destination for transport ships delivering yachts from foreign manufacturing facilities. Walk the docks, tour the yachts, and meet the professional crew. Attendees receive a fully immersive experience on board, with the opportunity to test-sail directly from the show berth through the scenic Charlotte Amalie harbor to world-class cruising grounds.



“Teaming up with Waypoints Yacht Charters, our luxury yacht charter sister company, we will bring attendees a dynamic duo that not only meets but exceeds market expectations,” says Laurent Fabre, vice president of sales and marketing for Fort Lauderdale, FL-based Atlantic Cruising Yachts, which will feature two stunning Fountaine Pajot catamarans, the Aura 51 and Alegria 67. “Discover the epitome of luxury and performance as our Yacht Consultants unveil the revolutionary Fountaine Pajot Smart Electric propulsion system, designed to enhance the experience for private owners and elevate charter fleet operations.”



Daily yacht viewings combine with live music and cultural performances, starting with the Exhibitor’s Opening Ceremony & Reception on May 9, from 5-7 p.m.

WINE & DINE

VIBE and Cutlass & Cane, Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas’ newest restaurant, have partnered to produce a curated Food & Wine Experience, with lunch served daily from Noon-3 p.m. including wine pairings. Cutlass & Cane boasts a Michelin-worthy seafood and upscale Caribbean menu, plus crafted mixology offerings.



All attendees can also visit a variety of pop-up bars featuring many beverages distributed by West Indies Company, including St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-made Mutiny Island Vodka, the world’s first and finest Island Vodka made from breadfruit and Caribbean rainwater, and St. Thomas-crafted Leatherback Brewing Company’s products, which offers craft beer made with Caribbean-grown ingredients.



Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas is home to over a half dozen restaurants offering several cuisines.

STAY & PLAY

Getting to St. Thomas is easy! There are direct flights from the U.S. cities of Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Newark, New York, Orlando, and Washington-Dulles. No passport is required to enter the U.S. Virgin Islands for U.S. Citizens. Yacht Haven Grande St. Thomas is a 15-minute drive across the beautifully historic Charlotte Amalie Waterfront from St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport.



Strong show partnerships have translated into reduced room rates at some of St. Thomas’ top resorts, including the Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef; The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas; Margaritaville Vacation Club St. Thomas; Bluebeards; and the Pink Palm Hotel. Discounted VIBE attendee rates are available at vibe.vi/accommodations/.



In February 2024, the U.S. Virgin Islands was nominated for Leading Beach Destination, Leading Destination, and Most Romantic Destination in the World Travel Awards. Miles of bays and beaches, a historic town that dates to the 1600s, fine dining, duty-free shopping, and much more make St. Thomas the ultimate vacation destination. Add to this that neighboring St. John, home of the Virgin Islands National Park, is a half-hour cruise away.

BOOK NOW!

Visit vibe.vi/attend to book tickets to attend VIBE 2024 now!



• General Admission: One-day General Admission VIBE tickets cost $49 per person, with children under age 12 free. This includes access to the marina for yacht viewings, the Marine Vendor Expo in Harbor360, and two free drinks.



Or purchase a 2-for-1 General Admission 3-day Ticket for $73.50 and bring a friend.



Or buy the VIP Admission 4-day ticket is $399 and includes the opening ceremony, priority yacht viewing, tickets to the Food & Wine Experience, plus champagne on arrival and VIP Lounge Access.



• Food & Wine Experience: This three-day experience is included in VIP tickets. Or purchase as an add-on to a General Admission VIBE ticket for $55 per day.



• Exhibitors Opening Ceremony & Reception: Pay only $99 per person. Includes cocktails, canapes, live music, and cultural performances.



For more information on VIBE 2024, visit www.vibe.vi. For information about the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) visit www.vipca.org



Photo: Fountaine Pajot Aura 51, Cruising World’s 2024 Boat of the Year. Courtesy Atlantic Cruising Yachts.