Friday, April 26, 2024
Culinary Canvas: Global Flavors Take Center Stage at Antigua Charter Yacht Show

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
Tuna tataki, cucumber, pome grenade and red onion pickles, burnt avocado cream and sesame tuile
In the heart of the bustling Charter Yacht Show, the prestigious Concours de Chef and Tablescaping contests unfolded. The standards reached unprecedented heights, creating an atmosphere of culinary excellence that resonated throughout the yachting show. The theme for the competitions focused on global inspirations with an emphasis on sustainable products.

Every dish presented underwent rigorous scrutiny, not just for taste and presentation but for the innovative techniques and creativity employed by the participating chefs. The
panel of six judges, headed by Chef/Coordinator, Elizabeth Lee, composed of industry luminaries with discerning palates.

As the yachts cruise through international waters, the competition’s theme reflects a commitment to culinary diversity. From caviar-infused creations to molecular gastronomy marvels, every plate is a work of art designed to tantalize the taste buds of the judges, who also assessed the tablescaping designs.

The winners were crowned, between heavy rains and a crescendo of applause. The Concours de Chef again, solidified its reputation as a benchmark for culinary excellence in the yachting world.

Happy New Year Quinoa Recipes

And the winners are:

BEST IN SHOW
M/Y Samsara – Chef Sinead Finnigan

YACHTS 160FT AND OVER
S/V Asahi – Chef Nathan Clements
M/Y Teleost – Chef Josh Bingham
M/Y Triump – Chef Steve Love

YACHTS 126FT – 159FT
N/Y Pavilion – Chef Nicolas Ott
M/Y Milestones – Terry Gatewood
M/Y Crossed Sabre – Chef Fernando Jeffrey

YACHTS 125FT AND UNDER
S/Y Sylene – Chef Cloe Caillaud
M/Y Top Shelf – Chef Edin Mujanovic
S/Y Semper Fidelis – Chef Dulce Godoy

TABLESCAPING WINNER
M/Y Project X – Paula Bosman

Samsara‘s Chef Sinead Finnigan
Samsara‘s Chef Sinead Finnigan

SAMSARA MENU
French: Tartare of wild roe deer with golden beets, fresh horseradish & snail roe pain d’épice crisp with confit garlic foie gras & périgold truffle. Served with Dom Péringnon, 2010

Japanese: 49 degree poached halibut with a mousseline of orkney scallop imperial beluga caviar, carrot & star anise pur white miso sauce, wakame seawood oil. Cocktail: Honey & Yuzu Saketini

Antiguan: Fresh mango, hibiscus & lime, gluten-free coconut & almond genoise, banana leaf & chamomile flower sorbet, aged English Harbour rum caramel. Cocktail: English Harbour Jungle

Antigua Charter Yacht Show’s Concours de Chef

Asahi‘s Chef Nathan Clements
Asahi‘s Chef Nathan Clements
Poisson Cru

ASAHI MENU
POISSON CRU: Queen Snapper, Antiguan Citrus, Fresh Coconut, Scotch Bonnet, Avocado, Fried Onion Crisp, Petrossian Caviar

LIONFISH: Lemongrass & Lionfish Broth, Running Spinach, Mint Basil, Yam, Ducana

PASSIONFRUIT CHEESECAKE: Passionfruit sorbet, Asahi Tuile

Parillion‘s Chef Nicolas Ott
Parillion‘s Chef Nicolas Ott
Cabbage Ribs and Leaves
Cabbage Ribs and Leaves

PARILLION MENU
Appetiser: Cabbage Ribs and leaves, Cuisses de Grenouilles and Black Caviar

Entrée: Braised Fennel Stamps, Parillion caught Wahoo, Saffron Aioli Emulsions

Dessert: Cold Pineapple Souflé

Sylene‘s Chef Cloe Caillaud
Sylene‘s Chef Cloe Caillaud
Iced lime cheese cake, vodka gel and topped with beluga caviar

SYLENE MENU
Starter: Tuna tataki, cucumber, pome grenade and red onion pickles, burnt avocado cream and sesame tuile

Main course: Spinach raviole stuffed with arugula pesto and eggplant, coconut parmigiano emulsion, fried capers 

Dessert: Iced lime cheese cake, vodka gel and topped with beluga caviar

30 Yachts Participate in Concours des Chefs

Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email CapJan@aol.com Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
