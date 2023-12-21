-->
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Fall Culinary Delights: From Lobster Rolls to Sweet Potato Creations

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
Lobster roll Recipe!
Autumn has arrived! Time to plan healthy fall meals that you and your family will love! 

LOBSTER ROLLS ON BRIOCHE

Recipe from cookbook – Bruce Moffett Cooks
Preparation time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 8 minutes
Chilling time: 5—10 minutes. Serves: 4
2 Tbsp. plus ½ tsp salt, divided
2 (1lb) lobsters
1 Tbsp. red bell pepper, cut into 1/8-inch dice
1 Tbsp. red onion, cut into 1/8-inch dice
1 Tbsp. celery, cut into 1/8-inch dice
1 tsp. chopped fresh parsley
½ tsp fresh tarragon
½ tsp. chopped fresh chives
1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
½ cup Duke’s mayonnaise
Dash Tabasco sauce
4 Tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
1 recipe of Brioche Rolls or use store bought rolls

To prepare the Lobster Filling:
Fill a large stockpot halfway with water, add 2 Tbsp. of the salt and bring to a boil. Prepare an ice bath and set aside. Once the water has come to a rolling boil, add the lobster and boil them for 8 minutes. Remove the lobsters and plunge them immediately in the ice bath. Let them cool for 5 – 10 minutes. 

Meanwhile, combine the peppers, onions, and celery in a medium bowl. Mince the tarragon, parsley, and chives together in a separate bowl, then add them to the bowl with the vegetables. Add the lemon juice, Tabasco, and remaining salt, and mix. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Remove the lobster from the ice bath. Place the tail on a clean dish towel, then hold one side of the tail in each hand and push upward to crack it open. Pull out the tail meat and coarsely chop it. Crack the claws near the joint and remove the meat. Remove any remaining lobster meat with kitchen shears. Repeat with the remaining lobster. Add the lobster meat to the bowl with the dressing and gently incorporate it. Chill until ready to use.

To assemble, you will need 2 Tbsp. butter: Heat a sauté pan over medium heat and melt the butter. Slice brioche rolls and roast in pan until they are golden brown about 2 minutes. Fill the rolls generously with the lobster mixture. Repeat the process with the remaining rolls. Serve the rolls immediately.

Caribbean Cooking: Grilled Lamb with Couscous

STUFFED SWEET POTATO WITH BLACK BEANS & HUMMUS

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 8-10 minutes. Serves: 1
1 large sweet potato, scrubbed
¾ cup chopped kale
1 cup of canned black beans
Salt and pepper to taste
½ tsp. oregano
3 Tbsp. water
1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Prick sweet potato all over with a fork. Microwave on high until cooked through, 8 – 10 minutes. Meanwhile, wash kale and drain, leaving water clinging to leaves. Place in medium size saucepan and wilt over medium heat, stirring once or twice. Add beans, salt, pepper, oregano, and water. Continue cooking, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until all are heated through, about 2 minutes. Split the potato open and top with the kale and bean mixture. Combine hummus with a little lemon juice in a small dish. Add additional lemon juice or water to reach desired consistency. Drizzle the hummus over the stuffed sweet potato.

Autumn Delights: Simple Baked Crab Cakes and Sweet Potato Recipes

SUPER EASY CHOCOLATE SNACK

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Chilling time: 15 minutes. Makes: 8 – 12
1-1/2 cups peanuts, unsalted or salted
1 cup chocolate chips
½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
2-3 Tbsp. water

In a food processor, combine peanuts, chocolate chips, and coconut. Blend for a minute. Then slowly add 1 Tbsp. water at a time. Add and pulse until the dough gets sticky. The dough will look a little loose. Roll into balls, place on a plate and firm them up in the refrigerator

Caribbean Cooking: Grilled Stuffed Trout With Asparagus

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon.com or CaptJan2@gmail.com

Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email CapJan@aol.com Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
