Sea Spray Resort & Marina: Rebirth of a Bahamian Icon in Elbow Cay

What Hurricane Dorian destroyed, four long-time friends have bought and are rebuilding. The Sea Spray Resort & Marina, located on Elbow Cay, in the Abacos, the Bahamas, offers a newly renovated marina with 68 slips that hold boats from 20- to 130-foot LOA. Even at low tide, the dock can accommodate drafts up to 7 feet. There’s also electricity, water, ice, and restrooms too. The Northern Bahama location is easy to reach by sea or air, plus its proximity to other islands in the Abaco chain and white-sand beaches make it a popular destination.

Sea Spray Resort’s Bartender Max. Courtesy of Sea Spray Resort and Marina

“Sea Spray’s rebuild is happening in phases,” says Joanne Feinstein, of AbacoBuzz.com. “Sea Spray’s new marina bar is open Thursday to Sunday, with live entertainment on Thursdays and Sundays, weather dependent. The new resort will include rental cottages and a gas station.”

Sea Spray has played a vital role in the Elbow Cay community since Monty Albury and his wife, Ruth, first started building ‘Sea Spray’ boats in the 1980s. The business evolved into a resort and marina. In February 2022, Charleston, SC boyhood friends Francis Johnson, Harry Johnson, Donovan Smith, and Mills Buxton, and their families, started bringing the iconic Sea Spray property back to life. seasprayresort.com