Boston Whalers Make Waves for Good: Rendezvous Raises Thousands for Abaco Special Needs School

They gave as good as they got! Boston Whaler owners rafted up in the Bahamas this summer for the annual Abaco Owner Rendezvous. In addition to enjoying their custom-crafted vessels in the beauty of the islands, owners shared their passion for philanthropy. Specifically, the group gave back by supporting Every Child Counts through a charity event that raised thousands of dollars for children with special needs. Every Child Counts is a private school located in Abaco that focuses on providing an alternative learning environment. Founded more than 20 years ago, the organization is the only resource of its kind serving the entire Abaco Island chain. It is fully funded by donor support and events like the Boston Whaler charity event helped to secure the needed investment to continue positively impacting students.

“When our owners get together, it’s always a meaningful opportunity to connect and share our passion for on-water adventure, but being able to give back and see the generosity of owners through this event is truly heartwarming,” said Lenn Scholz, president of Edgewater, Florida-headquartered Boston Whaler. “Every Child Counts is a one-of-a-kind organization and to be able to contribute to the future of its mission through the fun of the Abaco Owner Rendezvous is truly fulfilling. We look forward to seeing how they expand year-over-year and grow their impact on students’ lives.” www.Facebook.com/ECCAbaco, www.bostonwhaler.com