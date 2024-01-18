-->
Sunday, January 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeBahamasAbaco, BahamasBoston Whalers Make Waves for Good: Rendezvous Raises Thousands for Abaco Special...
Abaco, BahamasBoat

Boston Whalers Make Waves for Good: Rendezvous Raises Thousands for Abaco Special Needs School

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Courtesy Boston Whaler
Courtesy Boston Whaler
- Advertisement -

They gave as good as they got! Boston Whaler owners rafted up in the Bahamas this summer for the annual Abaco Owner Rendezvous. In addition to enjoying their custom-crafted vessels in the beauty of the islands, owners shared their passion for philanthropy. Specifically, the group gave back by supporting Every Child Counts through a charity event that raised thousands of dollars for children with special needs. Every Child Counts is a private school located in Abaco that focuses on providing an alternative learning environment. Founded more than 20 years ago, the organization is the only resource of its kind serving the entire Abaco Island chain. It is fully funded by donor support and events like the Boston Whaler charity event helped to secure the needed investment to continue positively impacting students. 

Top Destinations in the Northern Abacos, Part 1

- Advertisement -

“When our owners get together, it’s always a meaningful opportunity to connect and share our passion for on-water adventure, but being able to give back and see the generosity of owners through this event is truly heartwarming,” said Lenn Scholz, president of Edgewater, Florida-headquartered Boston Whaler. “Every Child Counts is a one-of-a-kind organization and to be able to contribute to the future of its mission through the fun of the Abaco Owner Rendezvous is truly fulfilling. We look forward to seeing how they expand year-over-year and grow their impact on students’ lives.” www.Facebook.com/ECCAbaco, www.bostonwhaler.com 

Christmas Bird Count at Sea

Post Views: 64
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

Previous article
Mega Yacht Makeover: Puerto Rico Hooks Big Fish with New $15M Marina
Next article
The Moorings BVI: Exciting Upgrades and Fleet Expansion in the British Virgin Islands
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Jerry (on s/v Idril) on Frigate Birds inspire Awe and Disgust
Captain Michael on A Bequia Boat Builder
mary Thelittlelamp on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
David Farris on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
Tammy on Knot Too Old
dante' Fabiani on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Lee & Marj on Knot Too Old
Omar Mejia on Rum Review: El Pasador de Oro XO – Guatemala
Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved