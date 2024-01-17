-->
Sunday, January 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeEastern CaribbeanPuerto RicoMega Yacht Makeover: Puerto Rico Hooks Big Fish with New $15M Marina
Puerto Rico

Mega Yacht Makeover: Puerto Rico Hooks Big Fish with New $15M Marina

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Puerto Rico sets sail for luxury! A new $15M mega yacht marina in Old San Juan is on the horizon, promising to attract 200+ yachts & boost tourism. Get ready for more superyachts, vibrant nightlife, and economic boom! #MegaYachtLife #PuertoRico
Puerto Rico sets sail for luxury! A new $15M mega yacht marina in Old San Juan is on the horizon, promising to attract 200+ yachts & boost tourism. Get ready for more superyachts, vibrant nightlife, and economic boom! #MegaYachtLife #PuertoRico Courtesy Caribbean Travel Organisation UK
- Advertisement -

Puerto Rico is going after a piece of the mega yacht pie in a big way. In November, the island’s government inked a deal with Dallas, Texas-headquartered Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, to build a new marina spanning a little over 16 acres and located in the two docks in Old San Juan that currently dock superyachts. The new facility will dock six yachts at a time, plus offer shore power, water connections, pump-out service, and high-speed internet. Safe Harbor Marinas is expected to invest $12-$15 million in the project. In turn, they will receive a 40-year concession lease agreement from Puerto Rico’s Port Authority, $200,000 in rental fees, share 5% of gross income from the Authority and 5% net profits from fuel sales. The lucrative deal also includes the construction of recreational facilities, retail outlets, a business center, repair services, and a boat supply store. Currently, some 30 megayachts visit Puerto Rico annually. Officials are hoping this new marina project will attract up to 200 a year, generating a multi-million boost in economic activity for the island. The project’s first phase is expected to be in operation by the end of 2024 and the second phase open a year later. This new project will mark the second marina in Puerto Rico for Safe Harbor Marinas. In 2021, the company acquired Marina Puerto del Rey, the largest marina in the Caribbean. shmarinas.com 

Sailing with Charlie: Mega Yacht Charters

Post Views: 93
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
7 Reasons to Ship Your Yacht Between the Caribbean & Europe/USA Safely and Efficiently
Next article
Boston Whalers Make Waves for Good: Rendezvous Raises Thousands for Abaco Special Needs School
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Jerry (on s/v Idril) on Frigate Birds inspire Awe and Disgust
Captain Michael on A Bequia Boat Builder
mary Thelittlelamp on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
David Farris on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
Tammy on Knot Too Old
dante' Fabiani on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Lee & Marj on Knot Too Old
Omar Mejia on Rum Review: El Pasador de Oro XO – Guatemala
Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved