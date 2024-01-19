The Moorings BVI: Exciting Upgrades and Fleet Expansion in the British Virgin Islands

- Advertisement -

Hot on the heels of The Moorings earning the 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for the third time, the world’s premier yacht charter company has also finished several upgrades to its flagship marina and fleet in the British Virgin Islands. In a nutshell, The Moorings BVI has undergone a complete transformation in the past few years.

“The impact of Hurricane Irma forced us to completely rebuild the facility, but it offered a unique opportunity to reimagine the possibilities for our guests. Today, we are thrilled to unveil the fruits of our labor,” says Ian Pedersen, senior marketing manager of the Clearwater, Florida-headquartered company.

Dive Shop. Courtesy The Moorings BVI

New on-site is the Moorings Market. Fresh fruits and vegetables, deli meats, baked goods, and more, plus an extensive selection of wines and spirits are available in-store or for online ordering for pick up. Sail Caribbean Divers, a longstanding Moorings partner, has relocated to the large conference space adjacent to the hotel’s front deck, making it more convenient to pick up last-minute water sports items. Charlie’s Restaurant, at the Mariner Yacht Club Hotel, has re-opened, with a revamped menu and full bar.

Expanded Liquor Selection. Courtesy The Moorings BVI

On the fleet front, sailing catamarans are now predominantly new yachts, from the Moorings 4200 to the larger Moorings 4500, and flagship Moorings 5000, each of which won the prestigious ‘Boat of the Year’ honors upon launch. The power catamaran fleet currently features 3 distinct yacht types to accommodate groups of all sizes: the 3-cabin Moorings 403PC, the 4-cabin 464PC, and the larger 4-cabin 534PC. The Moorings also continues to invest in the monohull fleet, with up to 12 brand-new yachts of varying sizes scheduled for delivery this fall. www.moorings.com