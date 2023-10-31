Autumn Delights: Simple Baked Crab Cakes and Sweet Potato Recipes

- Advertisement -

Embracing the Flavors of Autumn

Summer months have come to an end, so now it is time to take advantage of Autumn cooking, some healthy but satisfying dishes.

SIMPLE BAKED CRAB CAKES AND YOGURT SAUCE

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Makes: 8 patties

1 egg plus 1 egg white

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp. ground dry paprika

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 oz. crab meat, picked for shells

½ cup whole wheat Panko breadcrumbs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 green onion, finely chopped

Olive oil

Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, mustard, lemon juice, paprika, black pepper. Add in the crab meat and breadcrumbs. Gently fold all the ingredients together. Form mixture into 8 patties and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Lightly brush or spray the top of each pattie with olive oil. Bike 15 minutes or until the top are lightly golden. Remove from oven and serve with Yogurt Sauce, recipe below.

YOGURT SAUCE:

½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 green onion, finely chopped

¼ tsp. cayenne

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a bowl combine yogurt, mustard lemon juice, green onion, cayenne, and black pepper. Whisk together until both are smooth. Hint: In a hurry, skip making the sauce and just use fresh squeezed lemon juice. Or, be creative, try dill, chives, red pepper flakes, or other seasoning that you like, or maybe finely diced pickles.

Note: Serve these crab cakes with your favorite sides, or over a salad for a light lunch or as an appetizer

SWEET POTATOES STUFFED WITH GOAT CHEESE, HONEY, AND ROASTED GRAPES

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 45 – 60 minutes. Serves: 4

4 sweet potatoes, similar size

2 cups red seedless grapes

1 tsp. Grapeseed oil or other high heat oil

1/4 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Pepper

4 oz. Goat cheese, room temperature

2 Tbsp. Honey plus additional for drizzling

Pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Poke holes in the sweet potatoes with a fork, then wrap each one tightly in aluminum foil. Depending on size, bake for 45 -60 minutes, or until potatoes are tender to the touch. Remove from oven and unwrap foil. Cut a slit down the middle of each potato, lengthwise, then let sit until cool enough to handle.

Increase oven temperature to 450ºF. On a baking dish, lay grapes in a single layer and drizzle each with the grapeseed oil and a pinch of salt and pepper; toss to coat. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until grapes begin to burst. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Once sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, remove the flesh with a spoon, keeping the skin intact. Place the flesh in a large bowl. Add 3 ounces of goat cheese, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, pepper and honey. Scoop flesh back into potato skin. Rewarm in oven if too cool. Top with remaining goat cheese. Add grapes on top and drizzle with the additional honey.

Farmers Markets are the best place to find seasonal fruits and vegetables in your area.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection; available on Amazon and at CaptJan2@gmail.com