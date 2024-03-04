-->
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Savor the Season: Delightful Recipes with Seasonal Superfoods

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Recipe for PEPPER SHRIMP
PEPPER SHRIMP
Celebrate the season by cooking with fresh ingredients and enjoying good health. Adding more seasonal superfoods into your recipes can make your favorite dishes much healthier.

PEPPER SHRIMP
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 6
1/2 cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter
5 large garlic cloves, minced
1 fresh Scotch bonnet chilli, stemmed, unseeded, and minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
1-1/2 tsp. peeled, minced fresh ginger
1/2 cup fresh lime juice
1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
1 sprig of thyme
3 lbs. unpeeled head-on raw large shrimp, deveined
1 tsp. kosher salt

Melt butter in a large pot over medium. Add garlic, chilli, and ginger; cook, stirring often, until aromatic and tender, about 5 minutes. Add lime juice, vinegar, and thyme; bring to a simmer over medium. Increase heat to medium-high; add shrimp, and cook, stirring often, until shrimp are opaque and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with salt; serve immediately. Hint: This can be made for an hors d’oeuvre or main course.

Celebrate the Season and Garnish for Good Health

CHIA PUDDING WITH BERRIES
Prep time: 5 minutes. Sitting time: 15 minutes. Chilling time: 6 hours or overnight. Serves: 4 (about a cup each)
2 cups coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk
1 very ripe banana
¼ cup chia seeds
½ cup each of fresh blueberries, blackberries and raspberries

In a blender, blend the coconut milk and banana until smooth.  Pour into a bowl. Add the chia seeds and stir well; set aside for 15 minutes. Give it another good stir then add berries, another good stir; refrigerate overnight or at least 2-3 hours. To serve: Divide into 4 attractive wide top glasses, like large martini glasses. Top with a couple of extra berries. Enjoy!

How to Cool Off with FOOD and DRINK (instead of Air Conditioning)

HIGH PROTEIN AND CHICKPEA SALAD
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes. Serves: 6
2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed (roasted optional)
1/8 tsp. paprika
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1 cup dry quinoa or 4 cups cooked
1 cup halved grape tomatoes
1-1/2 cups diced red onion
2 cups diced English cucumber
½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. hemp seeds or hearts
1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
1/3 cup cilantro

Dressing:
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp. sea salt or taste
¼ tsp. black pepper
Optional: ½ tsp. red pepper flakes

Roast the chickpeas (optional): Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Dry the chickpeas between layers of a kitchen or paper towels. Transfer them to a large bowl. Add a generous dash of paprika, garlic powder, and salt, plus a drizzle of olive oil. Toss until evenly coated. Place them on a large-rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 15 minutes. Change the oven setting to broil and cook for about 3 minutes more or until crispy. Cook the quinoa: according to direction on the packet. Set aside for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Transfer to a large bowl to cool.

Make dressing: Mix all the Dressing ingredients together. For serving: Add to the bowl of quinoa … tomatoes, onion, cucumber, chickpeas, hemp seeds, parsley, basil, and cilantro; toss all with dressing. Hint: Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. 

The Dish: Seasons Change

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com CaptJan2@gmail.com

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

