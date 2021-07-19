How to Cool Off with FOOD and DRINK (instead of Air Conditioning)

In America and in the summer, Americans love to drink iced drinks, ice cream, and other cold foods along with lots of air conditioning. Yes, it does feel good, but…… there is another way to cool off. Did you know that drinking hot drinks and eating hot foods is actually proven to cool you down! Some of the hottest climates in the world like southeast Asia, India, and the Caribbean are great examples and proof. These cultures eat hot foods and drink hot beverages daily.

When you eat something hot your body’s receptors take note. Your brain tells your body it needs to cool down and your internal temperature regulators kick in. You may sweat a bit, but your circulation will improve and that is a good thing!

GINGER AND TURMERIC TEA

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 2

2-1/2 cups filtered water

1-inch of fresh *turmeric, sliced thinly

2-inches of fresh ginger, sliced thinly

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. honey (optional)

Place water, turmeric, ginger, and pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then turn to low and simmer for about 20 minutes. Strain tea into cups and add honey if needed.

Note: This recipe is a wonderful anti-inflammatory tea. Turmeric is used for many medicinal purposes in India and refreshing on a hot day. * Remember turmeric stains.

CHICKPEA TACOS WITH AVOCADO AND RED CABBAGE

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 2-4

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas (aka garbanzo beans)

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups shredded red cabbage

1 avocado

1 Tbsp. EVOO

1 Tbsp. fresh squeezed lime or lemon juice

4 Tortillas

Garnish: extra lime wedges or cherry tomatoes

Drain and rinse chickpeas. Warm olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chickpeas and sprinkle with cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt, cayenne, and black pepper. Stir to coat, then let them crisp up for about 2 minutes, giving them the occasional stir. Turn to medium and let cook about another 8 minutes. Peel, deseed, and slice up the avocado (squeeze lime or lemon juice over to prevent browning) The chickpeas should be nice and crispy. Toss together the cabbage and avocado with oil and lime or lemon juice.

To serve: Charred or warmed tortillas, shredded cabbage, sliced avocado, and wedged limes

EASY HOT AND SOUR SOUP

Prep time: 15 minutes.Cooking time: 15 minutes.Makes: 10 cups

2 Tbsp. canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. freshly grated ginger

3 (3.5 oz) packages fresh shitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

7 cups vegetable stock or chicken stock

1 (9 oz) can sliced bamboo shoots, drained and cut into slivers

½ cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tsp. fish sauce

1-1/2 tsp. chili garlic sauce

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 (8 oz.) package firm tofu, drained and cubed

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

¼ cup water

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 green onion thinly sliced

1 tsp. sesame oil

Heat canola oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Stir in garlic and ginger. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in mushrooms until wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in vegetable stock, bamboo shoots, soy sauce, rice vinegar, fish sauce, chili garlic sauce, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until flavors have blended, about 10 minutes. Stir in tofu. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and 1/4 cup water; stir in cornstarch mixture, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Gradually add egg in a slow steady stream, stirring with a fork. Cook until the eggs are set, stirring frequently to create ribbons, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in green onion and sesame oil. Serve immediately.