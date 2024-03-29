Powerhouse Partnership: Dream Yacht Charter and Paradise Yacht Management Join Forces

- Advertisement -

Like sea and shore, a partnership between one of the world’s largest yacht charter operations and a leading exclusively crewed term charter yacht management company, is a perfect combination. In September, Dream Yacht Worldwide, headquartered in Annapolis, MD, announced it was teaming up with U.S. Virgin Islands-based Paradise Yacht Management. Paradise will take over the recruitment, training, and management of crews for most of Deam Yacht’s fully crewed yachts in the Virgin Islands and Bahamas, while Dream Yacht focuses on marketing and distribution of the yachts.

What’s more, Dream Yacht will expand its fully crewed yacht product offerings by adding additional yacht models that are currently managed by Paradise. These include, for example, the Fountaine Pajot Samana 59 and Fountaine Pajot 80. Other catamarans available in the program include the Bali 5.4, Lagoon 51, Lagoon 55, and Lagoon 60.

“We are excited to have Paradise Yacht Management at our side as we increase our footprint in the crewed yacht market and move towards offering our guests an option for larger, more luxurious yachts than previously in our fleet. This step will also come with the opportunity to sell a wider variety of yachts into our yacht ownership programs and guarantee our owners a consistent top-tier service for their crewed yachts,” says Dan Lockyer, Dream Yacht’s Chief Commercial Officer.

This partnership with Dream Yacht is a great addition to Paradise’s pipeline of managed yachts, which will accelerate the company’s expansion into other parts of the Caribbean, according to Hank Hampton, co-founder and business development at Paradise Yacht Management. “As specialists in our industry segment of fully crewed term charter management, we are excited to service the Dream Yacht clients.” www.dreamyachtcharter.com, www.paradiseyachtmanagement.com