-->
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
spot_img
HomeCharterPowerhouse Partnership: Dream Yacht Charter and Paradise Yacht Management Join Forces
Charter

Powerhouse Partnership: Dream Yacht Charter and Paradise Yacht Management Join Forces

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Courtesy Dream Yacht Charter
Courtesy Dream Yacht Charter
- Advertisement -

Like sea and shore, a partnership between one of the world’s largest yacht charter operations and a leading exclusively crewed term charter yacht management company, is a perfect combination. In September, Dream Yacht Worldwide, headquartered in Annapolis, MD, announced it was teaming up with U.S. Virgin Islands-based Paradise Yacht Management. Paradise will take over the recruitment, training, and management of crews for most of Deam Yacht’s fully crewed yachts in the Virgin Islands and Bahamas, while Dream Yacht focuses on marketing and distribution of the yachts.

What’s more, Dream Yacht will expand its fully crewed yacht product offerings by adding additional yacht models that are currently managed by Paradise. These include, for example, the Fountaine Pajot Samana 59 and Fountaine Pajot 80. Other catamarans available in the program include the Bali 5.4, Lagoon 51, Lagoon 55, and Lagoon 60.

- Advertisement -

“We are excited to have Paradise Yacht Management at our side as we increase our footprint in the crewed yacht market and move towards offering our guests an option for larger, more luxurious yachts than previously in our fleet. This step will also come with the opportunity to sell a wider variety of yachts into our yacht ownership programs and guarantee our owners a consistent top-tier service for their crewed yachts,” says Dan Lockyer, Dream Yacht’s Chief Commercial Officer.

This partnership with Dream Yacht is a great addition to Paradise’s pipeline of managed yachts, which will accelerate the company’s expansion into other parts of the Caribbean, according to Hank Hampton, co-founder and business development at Paradise Yacht Management. “As specialists in our industry segment of fully crewed term charter management, we are excited to service the Dream Yacht clients.” www.dreamyachtcharter.com, www.paradiseyachtmanagement.com 

Post Views: 109
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

Previous article
VIBE Sets Sail: A First-Look at the Caribbean’s Boutique Boat Show Experience
Next article
Culebra Island Guide: Top 10 Must-Visit Spots for a Caribbean Escape
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Bungical on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Libby on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jerry (on s/v Idril) on Frigate Birds inspire Awe and Disgust
Captain Michael on A Bequia Boat Builder
mary Thelittlelamp on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
David Farris on Dominica Chocolate is a Great Way to Get a True Taste
Tammy on Knot Too Old
dante' Fabiani on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Lee & Marj on Knot Too Old
Omar Mejia on Rum Review: El Pasador de Oro XO – Guatemala
Tony on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved