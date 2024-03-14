Sunsail Commemorates its 50th Anniversary with BVI Flotilla in 2024

- Advertisement -

Celebrate a half-century anniversary in the British Virgin Islands. Sunsail, a Clearwater, FL-headquartered world leader in yacht charters, is offering a special flotilla to mark this monumental occasion. Set for July 27 to August 3, 2024, the one-week charter features stops in Jost Van Dyke, the Baths in Virgin Gorda, and pirate-vibed Norman Island. Highlights include welcome drinks, a beach party, treasure hunting on Norman Island, and a prize-giving and final dinner. Prices for the BVI Flotilla start from $3750 for a Sunsail 41.9, 3 cabin, 2 head classic yacht. www.sunsail.com