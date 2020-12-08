Food Safety Tips for Leftover Turkey (and of course some recipes)

FOOD SAFETY TIPS FOR LEFTOVER TURKEY

Q. How long do you have to use leftovers?

Please make sure that you use up the turkey within the first five days if you are going to repurpose your turkey leftovers – if not, put it in freezer bags or in glass containers with lids.

Q. How long can you freeze leftover turkey?

Place turkey leftovers (in freezer bags or glass containers with lids) in the freezer up to 3 months or so. Remember to date the packages.

Q. How do I defrost the turkey leftovers?

Defrost in the fridge overnight.

One of the perks of hosting Christmas dinner is looking forward to dishes made with your leftover turkey. In the recipes below you can just omit the Turkey, if you prefer to eat vegan!

CARROT, KALE, AND WHITE BEAN SOUP WITH TURKEY

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

1-1/2 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 medium size leeks, chopped fine

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped fine (I do mine in food processor)

1 (15 oz) can white beans, drained and rinsed

Leftover pieces of turkey, shredded, optional*

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp. turmeric powder

½ tsp. coriander

Pinch of sea salt

4 cups veggie or bone broth, or water

4 cups of chopped green and/or red kale

In a large heated frying pan, add oil. Sauté leeks and carrots with turmeric, coriander, black pepper and salt, until a little browned. Add broth, then beans and kale. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer for 15 minutes until carrots and kale cooked to how you like them. Add beans and shredded pieces of turkey for another five minutes or until heated through.

*Note: You may prefer to leave out the turkey and keep your soup vegan. Remove soup from heat and blend all in a food processor or serve as is (chunky). Adjust seasons if necessary. I prefer the latter – chunky!

THAI COCONUT CURRIED TURKEY WITH RICE STICK NOODLES

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 6

3 cups turkey, chicken or vegetable stock

1 (13-½ can) coconut milk

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch fresh ginger, finely grated

1 piece fresh lemongrass, prepared and bruised*

2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

Finely grated zest of 1 lime

2 cups diced cooked turkey

1½ cups green beans, cut in half

1½ cups snap peas, trimmed

1½ cups quartered cremini mushrooms

8 oz. of rice stick noodles, cooked and drained

Salt and black pepper

GARNISH:

2 cups fresh bean sprouts

½ cup fresh basil leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup chopped peanuts

Fresh lime juice and hot sauce, to taste

In a stockpot, place stock, coconut milk, garlic, ginger, lemon grass, five-spice powder, and lime zest. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add beans, snap peas, and mushrooms; return to a simmer and cook for about 2 minutes, just until beans are tender. Stir in turkey and season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve: Rinse the cooked rice noodles in a colander under hot water and divide them between 6 bowls. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with bean sprouts, basil, cilantro and peanuts. Season to taste with lime juice and hot sauce.

Note: * bruised with a meat mallet or rolling pin

Capt. Jan Robinson is the author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection; www.shiptoshoreinc.com. She holds certificates from the Cordon Bleu Cooking School, Paris, The Ecole Ritz Escoffier, Paris, the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) New York, and graduated from the International Integrative Nutrition as a Health Coach. The Charter Yacht Brokers Association Inc. inducted Jan into their Hall of Fame in December 2019 at the Antigua Yacht Show.