Caribbean Recipes: Alaskan Pan Seared Halibut

Share

tweet





The Caledonia Room Restaurant located at the Valhalla Resort, a 27-room hotel inside the Innsbruck Golf Resort in Helen, Georgia had their grand opening in July. Dean Hill, the executive chef did an amazing job, serving many delicacies, such as the Alaskan Pan Seared Halibut. I had a chance to meet and chat with Dean who established his culinary expertise at Le Cordon Bleu, PA.

ALASKAN PAN SEARED HALIBUT WITH STRAWBERRY SALSA AND SWEET PEA PUREE OVER SWEET PEA RISOTTO

First Prepare the …

STRAWBERRY SALSA:

Prep time: 5 minutes. Marinating time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

2 cups quartered strawberries

1 tbsp blood orange avocado oil

½ tsp fresh cracked pepper

4 leaves fresh basil chiffonade

2 lemons, zested

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl and let marinate 30 minutes prior to serving.

SWEET PEA PUREE:

Prep time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 20 minutes. Serves: 4

1 cup fresh peas

2 cups heavy cream

Salt & pepper, to taste

In a saucepot, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer. Blend smooth in the blender and adjust the seasoning. Cool and serve chilled

Note: If you simmer too long, the peas will turn brown.

SWEET PEA RISOTTO:

Prep time: 30 minutes. Cooking time: 35 minutes. Serves: 4

1 onion, finely diced

2 cups Arborio rice

1 cups white wine

4 cups vegetable stock

½ cup lemon juice

6 lemons zested

2 cups heavy cream

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp fresh herbs

2 cups Parmesan cheese, shredded

¼ lb butter

1 cup fresh or frozen peas thawed

In oil sweat the onions. Add rice and toast in the oil. Add white wine. Slowly add vegetable stock and simmer on low heat continuously feeding more stock in a bit at a time until the rice is al dente. Add lemon juice, and reduce. Add cream and allow the rice to soak 2/3 of the cream up. Add bay leaves, fresh herbs and Parmesan, then fold in the butter and fresh peas last minute.

ALASKAN PAN SEARED HALIBUT:

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4

4 – 6oz halibut fillets, skin removed

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Garnish: Handful of microgreens

In a large flat heavy bottomed skillet, pour olive oil, tilting pan to spread evenly. Warm over high heat until smoking; add fish fillets. Brush top and sides with oil and lemon juice and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until seared, about 3 minutes; turn and sear other side, about 3 more minutes. Brush top and sides with oil and lemon again. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until centers of fillets are just opaque, 2 to 4 minutes more on each side depending on thickness. PLATING: As photo

QUICK MANGO & CHOCOLATE ALMOND DESSERT

Prep time: 5 minutes. Serves: 1

1 cup frozen mango pieces

½ cup chocolate almond milk

Place both in a vitamix or blender and blend until a frozen consistency, add a little more almond milk if necessary or more mango. Serve in attractive glasses, like a martini glass.

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...