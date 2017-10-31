The Beast Has Arrived at Lauderdale Marine Center

Share

tweet





Bigger is better at the Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC). In August, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based largest yacht repair facility in the U.S. welcomed a massive five stories tall, 47-foot wide travel lift, aptly nicknamed ‘The Beast’. This green-colored machine is capable of hoisting yachts up to 180 feet long with a maximum beam of up to 34.5 feet. In fact, the first boat hoisted by the new travel lift was the 143-foot Van Mill motor yacht, Star Ship.

“The increase in capacity from 300 tons to 485 tons allows LMC to become a haul out option for over 100 additional vessels who already visit the Fort Lauderdale area each year. And, with an upcoming shortage of space in the European yards, the increased lifting capacity combined with our physical size strategically positions LMC as a destination for major refit projects,” says Doug West, president.

The Beast, built by Italian manufacturer, Cimolai, is now one of three lifts in operation in the South Florida area with capacity over 400 tons and is the largest lift on the New River, the heart of South Florida’s yachting repair community. www.LauderdaleMarineCenter.com

Like this: Like Loading...