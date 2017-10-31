Nautical Refresh for Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

Share

There’s a new nautical vibe at the iconic Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, a DoubleTree by Hilton, located between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. Home of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the refresh of this 296-room 40-acre property will as of mid-October give guests a feel that they are on an island, from the custom $50,000 chandelier with cascading strands of sliver-flecked blue glass shards down to the unique ripple-like carpet designs in the hotels corridors and 28,000-square-feet of meeting space.

“As Fort Lauderdale transforms, we wanted to create a new experience incorporating nautical touches into the indoor and outdoor spaces for locals and guests alike,” says James Tate, Bahia Mar co-owner and CEO of Tate Capital. “The $7 million redesign is the first stage of our vision to anchor Bahia Mar as the most desirable destination of Fort Lauderdale. The future holds very exciting plans, where the main tower will be replaced with a new build. Though this next iteration of Bahia Mar is years away, it will elevate the property’s luxury experience and will deliver Fort Lauderdale with an exciting new concept that locals and travelers of all sorts will enjoy.”

All the hotel’s retired furniture and appliances, which would otherwise be discarded, will be donated to organizations such as the Children’s Diagnostic Treatment Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward of County. Doubletree3.hilton.com

