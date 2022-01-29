Bradford Marine Earns Clean Marinas and Clean Boatyards Designations

Squeaky clean kudos to Bradford Marine. Both Bradford Marine Fort Lauderdale and Billfish by Bradford have earned Clean Marinas and Clean Boatyards titles by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The designations make Bradford Marine the 329th Clean Marina and 49th Clean Boatyard in the state, adding 92 wet slips and six dry storage racks to the Clean Marina community.

“We’re proud to join the Clean Marina community in its larger mission to support ocean conservation,” says John Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Bradford Marine. “As lifelong boaters, we’re passionate about the oceans and waterways, and it’s important to us that we’re doing our part in protecting its ecosystems by ensuring that our facility follows environmentally conscious practices, while still providing best-in-class service for vessel safety and maintenance.”

Florida’s Clean Marina Program is a voluntary designation program with a proactive approach to environmental stewardship. Bradford Marine Fort Lauderdale and Billfish by Bradford Marine’s inductions into the program underlines their commitment to ocean conservation, ensuring their facilities meet environmental Best Management Practices (BMPs) designed to protect Florida’s waterways, as outlined by DEP. These BMPs address critical environmental issues such as sensitive habitats, waste management, storm water control, spill prevention and emergency preparedness. bradford-marine.com