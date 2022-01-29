Honda Marine Intros Smart Boating App HondaLink Marine

Smart boating just got easier. In September, Honda Marine released its HondaLink Marine. Designed to utilize long-term evolution (LTE) and satellite data, this new integrated smartphone application provides boat owners with complete, remote monitoring capability and ownership information anytime from anywhere.

“HondaLink Marine promises to have a significant impact on connectivity in the marine marketplace, putting smart boating into the hands of boat owners,” said Kevin Lu, Product Planning, Honda Marine. “While the HondaLink® Marine system will be available for purchase in the United States to start, subscribers who travel and spend time on excursions in the Caribbean, for example, wherever they have cell reception, still can stay connected and benefit from the app’s comprehensive functionality.”

Honda Marine, headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, USA, is the first marine outboard manufacturer to offer its own comprehensive, connected services boat management app, usable, compatible, and customizable with any boat size powered by National Marine Electronics Associations 2000® certified engines. HondaLink Marine will be available in early spring 2022, with details about pricing and subscription parameters available at that time. marine.honda.com

