Boston Whaler Gives Back

Boston Whaler showed its arty side this summer with a donation of over $1,400 to the Atlantic Center for the Arts to support scholarships to the center’s Summer Art Camp. The money was raised during through the raffle of two custom art pieces, each featuring a Boston Whaler boat, during this year’s IMAGES Art Festival, an annual event held in New Smyrna, Florida.

“Boston Whaler is honored to support our local community,” said Nick Stickler, president of the Edgewater, Florida-headquartered builder of 11- to 42-foot runabouts, cruisers and center console boats. “It is important for us to take an active role in giving back to the community and being a part of inspiring young minds is very fulfilling.”

Throughout the year, Boston Whaler, participates in other charitable community activities such as Boatload of Backpacks, the Toy Drive for Edgewater Fire Department Project Caring, and Indian River Clean-up. www.bostonwhaler.com/

