Delicious Fish Tacos Recipe

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to eat more healthily? If so, that is a perfect way to start the New Year. Different countries, different traditions for New Year’s Day. In the South, black-eyed peas are associated with a “mystical and mythical power to bring good luck.” As for collard greens, they’re green like money and will ensure you a financially prosperous new year.

“First footing” or the “first foot” in the house after midnight, is still a very common Scottish New Year tradition. To ensure good luck for the house the first footer should be a dark-haired male and he should bring with him a symbolic piece of coal, shortbread, salt, black bun, and a wee dram of whisky!

In Spain, eating 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve is a tradition—and a superstition. For the first 12 seconds of the New Year in Spain, Spaniards are intensely focused on eating the 12 “magic” grapes that serve to symbolize 12 months of luck ahead.

DELICIOUS FISH TACOS

Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4

4 (4 oz.) skinless firm white fish pieces, such as mahi mahi, cod, or snapper fillets. Fresh is best, if frozen; thawed

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 tsp. lime chili seasoning

The Sauce (makes 1/2 cup):

1/4 cup fat free Greek Yogurt

3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1-2 Tbsp. water, to thin

3/4 tsp. chili-lime seasoning salt, e.g. Tajin Classico

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

The Slaw:

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 cup white cabbage, sliced

1 cup red cabbage, sliced

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

8 corn tortillas

Garnish: Lime wedges

Season fish with salt, ground cumin and Chili-lime seasoning salt. Combine the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl and refrigerate until ready to eat. Toss the slaw ingredients and keep cold. Heat a skillet and spray with olive oil. Place fish fillets in the preheated skillet and cook a couple of minutes on each side until fish is just opaque and charred. Break up in large chunks. Char the tortillas in a skillet about 30 seconds on each side, or over an open flame on the burner. Stack on a plate; cover with a towel to keep warm. Assemble tacos in the order you like. Drizzle with sauce. Serve with lime wedges.

Tip: I like to add avocado slices for even more flavor, unless I’m making the below recipe as a side dish. If you like your Tacos spicy, chop up whole jalapeños and add, seeds and all!



MANGO AVOCADO SALAD

Prep time: 10 minutes. Chilling time: 30 minutes or longer. Serves: 4

1 large mango, seed removed, peeled and sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped in halves

½ red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

¾ cup chopped basil

2 medium avocados, pit removed and flesh cut into cubes

Vinaigrette:

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil (EVVO)

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. lemon zest

¾ tsp. freshly ground Himalayan pink salt

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

In a mason jar or other glass jar with lid, add olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Close the lid and shake until combined for vinaigrette. Or you can place ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Place the cut avocados, mango, red onion, chopped basil, and cherry tomatoes in a serving bowl and drizzle over the vinaigrette. Toss to combine.

Hint: Make in advance and chill before serving

Tip: I like to slice the avocados at the very end; to avoid the flesh browning.

If you love this, you’ll love: