Martinique Inducted into UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program

Two in a row! That’s the number of times the French Caribbean Island of Martinique has been recognized annually by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In December 2020, Martinique’s traditional Yole Sailboat was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List, while in September 2021, the whole of Martinique−−it’s land together with the marine Exclusive Economic Zone−−that was inducted into the organization’s Man and the Biosphere Program.

“We are thrilled and very proud of the Martinique Biosphere Reserve Association and our people for achieving this success and putting Martinique once again on UNESCO’s radar and, raising our island’s profile as an internationally desirable destination,” said Bénédicte di Géronimo, Martinique’s Tourism Commissioner, in a release.

As described by the UNESCO announcement, ‘this is the 12th biosphere reserve along the volcanic arc of the Caribbean, one of the world’s 35 biodiversity hotspots. Its richness is unique, as it includes many endemic species living in rare and endangered habitats’. The UNESCO announcement goes on to describe Martinique’s geology as remarkable, featuring the 4,583-foot Mount Pelée volcano, sleeping ‘mornes’ (meaning small mountains), and a coastline of bays and coves. The rain forest covering the island’s foothills and the mangroves along its coastline demonstrate its vital role as part of an ecological corridor between the Americas. en.unesco.org, us.martinique.org

