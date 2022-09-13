Cool Dishes for Hot Days

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Some like it hot, others do not, so turn off the stove and prepare some fresh delicious dishes.

ONION AND TOMATO SALAD

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Marinating time: 30 minutes or longer. Serves: 4

2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 sweet white onion, thinly sliced

Fresh chopped herbs, oregano, basil

Apple Cider Vinegar

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Layer onions and tomatoes in flat shallow dish. Add herbs. Pour over a little vinegar and oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper.

TRI COLORED SWEET AND TANGY COLESLAW

Preparation time: 20 minutes. Serves: 6

6 cups finely shredded green cabbage

2 cups finely shredded red cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

Dressing:

½ cup plain yogurt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. minced garlic clove

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

In a small bowl, mix the ingredients of the dressing. Place shredded cabbages and carrots in a large bowl. Pour dressing over and toss to combine well. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours

AVOCADO ORANGE SALAD WITH ORANGE VINAIGRETTE

Preparation time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

4 oranges

2 ripe avocados

1/2 chop finely chopped red onion

3 cups Romaine, arugula and watercress

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Grate zest from one orange and set aside. Cut peel from oranges (over a bowl to catch juice). Slice into rounds. Save juice for dressing. Combine vinaigrette ingredients in a jar and shake well. Cut avocado into sections and sprinkle with lemon juice. Arrange greens on plates and top with avocado slices, orange rounds and red onion. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

SHREDDED CARROTS WITH CILANTRO AND LIME

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Serves: 4

6 medium size carrots (about 1 lb)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Peel then grate the carrots. Use either the large holes on a box grater or a medium fitting on a food process. Put the grated carrots in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the oil and lime juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the dressing and chopped cilantro to the carrots and toss.

RADISH-OLIVE SALAD WITH MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE DRESSING

Preparation time: 30 minutes. Chilling tine: 1 – 2 hours. Serves: 4

1-1/2 cups sliced radishes

1/4 cup pitted Calamata black olives, cut in strips

2 Tbsp chopped scallions with tops

4 to 8 Boston lettuce leaves

Combine all, cover, and refrigerate. Make dressing.

Mustard Vinaigrette Dressing:

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp Dijon-style mustard

1/4 tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper

Whisk all ingredients together and pour over radish mixture. Serve on top of lettuce leaves.

MARINATED TOMATOES WITH RED ONIONS, OLIVES, AND BLUE CHEESE

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Sitting time: 30 minutes

Chilling time: 30 minutes. Serves: 4

3/4 cup red wine vinegar

Sea salt

1 small red onion (or 1/2 of a big onion)

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup chopped chives

Freshly ground pepper

1 ripe medium size red tomato

1 ripe medium size yellow tomato

1/2 cup chopped pitted Calamata olives

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

Mix together in a medium size bowl the red wine vinegar with 1 tsp salt until dissolved. Peel, halve and thinly slice onion crosswise. Add to vinegar mixture. Add water if the onions are not completely covered. Let sit about 15 minutes.

In another bowl, whisk the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and chives. Season with salt and pepper. Core and cut the tomatoes in half lengthwise and then cut each half into slices. Put the tomatoes in a wide serving bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over and marinate for at least 15 minutes.

Drain onion and pat or squeeze out excess vinegar. Add the onions and olives to the tomatoes and toss. Add more pepper to taste, top with blue cheese and serve.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com [email protected]

.