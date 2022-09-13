BVI-Headquartered Parts & Power Ltd. Awarded Additional Territory in the Caribbean for Perkins Distribution 

There’s good news for Perkins engine owners. Perkins’ Caribbean distributor, Parts & Power Limited, located in Fish Bay, Tortola, BVI, is expanding its customer service area after being awarded additional territory in the region, with Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao). The addition of these islands to Parts & Power is part of the UK-headquartered Perkins Engines Company Limited’s distributor strategy to further strengthen its service network by providing engine expertise and services for Perkins-powered machine owners and operators.

“Parts & Power has been a Perkins Distributor for nearly 50 years,” says Tom Gerker, managing director. “The products have changed over that time, but the core values of both companies have remained the same. In a time when more and more engine manufacturers are reducing local service providers, Perkins still makes it possible for local representation of their products. They recognize that a service provider in a small Caribbean country does not have the resources, or market, that service providers in the US and UK have. That allows us to be able to set up dealers in almost every Caribbean country without the burden of them having to purchase tools or stock parts for equipment that is not in their country. They can focus their Service on the products that they do have. Caribbean people have been counting on Perkins engines for over 60 years. Perkins recognizes and appreciates that.” www.partsandpower.com