Go Cook Some Carrots

Jump into June recipes for summertime fun. Below are a few favorites that are easy to prepare, delicious and nutritious.

An interesting question I was recently asked. “Does boiling vegetables, like carrots, take the nutrition out?” Answer: Carrots, actually, are one of those vegetables that nutritionally benefit from cooking and here is an alternative cooking method to boiling.

SAUTEED CARROTS

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 12 minutes. Serves: 2 – 4

1 lb. carrots, cut in very thin slices, about 1/4 inch.

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 garlic cloves, lightly crushed

¼ cup water

Pinch of sea salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, to taste

Garnish: Freshly cut parsley

In a sauté pan over medium heat, add EVOO. When warm add garlic and cook for about a minute. Add the carrots and cook them for about 5 minutes, to start them browning a little. Then add water, salt and pepper; cover and cook on medium-low heat about 5 minutes more, stir from time to time and add a little more water, if necessary, to prevent the pan from drying out. When carrots are tender, but not mushy, remove the lid. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon. Sprinkle with parsley.

QUICK BOK CHOY MUSHROOM SOUP

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 12 minutes. Serves: 2 – 4

5 cups vegetable stock or water or a combination

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz. cremini or shitake mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp. minced fresh ginger

3 baby bok choy, sliced

2 Tbsp. tamari or soy sauce

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Freshly ground black pepper

4 oz. gluten free soba or udon noodles

1 Tbsp. brown rice miso paste, optional

Place the vegetable stock in a pot and bring to a boil. In a skillet heat the olive oil over medium-high heat; add the onion and cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, mushrooms, ginger, bok choy, bell pepper, and soy sauce; cook another 2 minutes. Break the soba noodles into small pieces and add to the boiling stock, along with the miso paste. Add the veggie mixture and let it boil for 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the cilantro and black pepper to taste. Serve with hot sauce, lime, and sprouts.

EASY NO BAKE PROTEIN BARS

Prep time:10 minutes. Makes: 18 bars

½ cup vanilla or your favorite protein powder

1 cup smooth peanut butter (most popular, but I prefer using almond butter)

1/2 cup honey

2 Tbsp. almond milk

½ cup craisins

½ cup shredded coconut

1 cup of rolled oats or quinoa flakes

Spray a 9-inch x 9 -inch or 7 x 11 baking pan with cooking spray and set aside. Mix protein powder and oats together in large bowl. Heat honey and peanut butter together in a small bowl. Stir honey/peanut butter into the oat mixture until combined. Add milk if mixture is too dry. Mix in craisins and shredded coconut (or other toppings). Press into pan and refrigerate for up to 1 hour or until set. Slice to serve.

Note: Great with your morning cup of coffee or tea, on the run breakfast or afternoon pick me up. They are a sweet and savory. Each bar provides about 200 calories. They are packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you full and provide you with energy.

Hint: They are best stored in the refrigerator for up to a week or frozen until ready to eat!

Jan Robinson, Captain, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Yacht Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com