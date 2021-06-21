Puerto del Rey is Ready for Hurricane Season 2021

Fajardo, Puerto Rico – As the 2021 hurricane season approaches, Puerto del Rey is ready to provide an excellent service for vessels, whether it is located in land or sea. The Marina has developed a detailed preventive plan, with communication and safety measures in place, in case the passage of a hurricane is confirmed this season.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Puerto del Rey, Carolina Corral, in order to guarantee safety to everyone in the Marina this hurricane season, planning is the key. “Every year we make sure our team has the necessary training and certifications to be able to manage the marina properly and accordingly during a major natural disaster. Planning is key in order to secure our employees, clients and their vessels,” said Corral.

Throughout the years, Puerto del Rey has substantially invested in infrastructure to increase the protection of the vessels during hurricane season. Major upgrades to the breakwater and concrete piers have proven to be the determinant factor; they achieved a 98% vessel protection during Hurricane Maria. The Tie Down area has been upgraded with 4 deep keel spaces to become the best Boatyard in the Caribbean. The Marina also has a 1,500Kw generator allowing Puerto del Rey to be the only marina in Puerto Rico to offer all its customers a reliable power source after a storm.

Corral recommends a few simple steps that boat owners can take in order to prevent boat damage during a storm. “If you have your boat in an area that is prone to hurricanes, be informed and know all your options. We always suggest our clients to: plan ahead, check with your insurance you have the proper limits in place and make sure your insurance company does not have restrictions in your policy, know the safety measures the Marina offers, prepare the boat, act fast, and once the hurricane has passed, verify that your boat is safe. These steps are important and make the difference”, concluded Corral.

For more information about Puerto del Rey and its hurricane preparedness program, write to [email protected] or call 787-860-1000 for more information.