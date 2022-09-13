Rum Review: Bacoo 8 Year Old Rum

- Advertisement -

We openly admit that we are suckers for gimmicky marketing and unique bottles. Heck, we bought a bottle of Averna (an Italian Amora) because it came with a free CD. So when we saw Bacoo 8 Year Old with its cigar wrapper style label, unique braided bottle, and the promise that our wish would be granted, we just had to try.

Bacoo Rum is a locally sourced rum from the Dominican Republic. The sugarcane is grown at their estate, harvested then pressed into cane juice, and distilled in a “unique” copper still. From there the rum moves down the road to age in ex-bourbon barrels. What we don’t know is if they use a solera method or if the rum is drawn from a single barrel-aged exactly eight years. After aging, the rum is bottled at their facility to provide consistency and meet their quality standards. The company likes to say they are “farm to glass.”

The marketing gimmick is in the name itself. It is said that Bacoo is a mischievous mythological spirit who will answer the wishes of those who find and uncork him, however, you must keep your Bacoo happy. If he is not happy he can become a deviant character and be quite the nuisance. That’s when Bacoo needs to be trapped in a bottle, corked, and thrown back out to sea for someone else to find and release him. We made a wish and began to sip.

He Said

The bourbon hits my senses right away with slight hints of vanilla, green banana, and black cherry. Unfortunately, the sip is nothing like the nose. I get some toasted coconut, roasted coffee beans, and black cherry that gives it a bit of sweetness. The bourbon note is there but extremely subtle. The finish is dry and dissipates quickly but it returns further down the pipe with a nice warming sensation. Based on the palate, I thought this was going to be a hot, spicy rum however, the rum is smooth, but missing all the wonderful wood notes from the nose.

She Said

The color is a very light golden providing very little, if any, lacing on the glass. This might be the first time that I immediately get oak notes on the nose. The rum smells like the inside of a barrel. It’s hard to get past the wood note to discern anything else. There is a sweetness there, but to me, it’s not vanilla. The sip is light with a hint of butterscotch and green banana. Baking spices of nutmeg and cinnamon sit under my tongue longer than the entire finish. I find this rum to be very dry.

Overall

We are mixed on Bacoo 8 Year Old. Clint enjoyed the bourbon feel while Terry was completely missing substance and a finish. At $20.00/bottle it’s not a bad choice to see if you can get Bacoo to grant your wish.

3.5 out of 5

About Clint and Terry: We have sampled many a dram over our 33 years of marriage and quite often we don’t fully agree. Could be the difference is male/female taste buds. Or, somebody is just wrong.