Wednesday, May 4, 2022
HomeLifeWhy do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products...
Life

Why do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?

Robbie_Ferron
By Robbie_Ferron
0
24
Why do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?
Why do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

Paint Switch Frustrations

Why is it that paint companies change the names and labels of anti-fouling products so often?  We all know that it seems like every time we have selected a product, we either like or do not like the entire range of options in antifouling are switched around and we are forced to rethink our choices and restart the evaluation of performance and prices to choose a new one.

Why do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?
Why do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?

Bottom Paint Guide: How to Choose Antifouling Paint

Rest assured this is not because paint companies are out to make you suffer and make you rethink . 

One of the main reasons is that regulations of the “poisons” that go into anti fouling paint are constantly changing. Not only could they be changing but they are also changing differently in different jurisdictions. So, the paint companies are required to adapt their formula to produce a product that remains as optimal as can be,  within the new restrictions.

Another reason could be that the costs of certain ingredients are increasing or decreasing, and the optimal formula may change and hence the need to change the paint to create the most effective product within the cost constraints they are confronted with. (Patent and formula ownership may play a role here)

For visitors to the Caribbean who may be accustomed to paints suitable for very different conditions (water temperature is a major factor in paint performance)… it may be even more confusing.

Please send in Questions for the Experts to answer in a future issue to editor@allatsea.net

Bottom Paint Guide: Applying your Bottom Paint

Post Views: 129
- Advertisement -
Previous articleThree Heavenly Ways to Best Stargaze in the Caribbean
Next articleBennett is New Marina Director at Christophe Harbour, St Kitts & Nevis
Robbie_Ferron
Robbie_Ferron
Sir Robbie Ferron founded the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta and served as Caribbean Sailing Association President for nine years.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

OEA on Rum Review: Vizcaya VXOP – Cuban Formula
Arnaldo Rivera on Puerto Rico Marinas Update
Dennis on Weather Forecasting With a Barometer
Andrew Richardson on The History of the Rule of the Road – Sailing Vessel History
Dan Cairns on Julian Putley Pay Tribute to Thomas John Kershaw
Marilee on The Tender Trap
Charles W Consolvo on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands
Mark Israel on A Caribbean Family Legacy in Island Water World
Margaret Vanderwarn on Beautiful Strange Fish Poisonous or Not!
Susan Jones on The Story Behind Chasing the Horizon
Roger on Fixing to Stay – St. Lucia’s Marine Services
John Carston on Multihulls – Do Your Homework Before Hauling

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved