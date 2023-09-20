Some Like It Hot, Others Do Not: Fresh and Delicious Dishes for an Awesome August

- Advertisement -

Some like it hot, others do not, so turn off the stove and prepare some fresh delicious dishes. Enjoy an awesome August!

BOW TIE PASTA WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, PEPPERS, AND BASIL

Prep time: 10 min. Serves: 4

4 cups cooked bow tie pasta

4 cups halved cherry tomatoes (about 2 pints)

1/3 cup thinly sliced basil

Red, yellow, or orange bell pepper, diced

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

¾ tsp. freshly ground Himalayan salt

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

Red wine vinegar (optional)

In a large bowl, combine first nine ingredients. Toss well. Serve into individual dishes and sprinkle with the red wine vinegar.

ONION AND TOMATO SALAD

Prep time: 10 min. Marinating time: 30 min. or longer. Serves: 4

2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 sweet white onion, thinly sliced

Fresh chopped herbs, oregano, basil

Apple Cider Vinegar

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Layer onions and tomatoes in flat shallow dish, sprinkle with sugar. Add herbs. Pour over a little vinegar and oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper.

SHREDDED CARROTS WITH CILANTRO AND FRESH LIME JUICE

Prep time: 10 min. Serves: 4

6 medium size carrots (about 1 lb)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

Optional: Cooked shrimp

Peel and grate the carrots. Use either the large holes on a box grater or a medium fitting on a food process. Put the grated carrots in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk the oil and lime juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the dressing and chopped cilantro to the carrots and toss.

CORN SALSA

Prep time: 10 min. Cooking time: 15 min. Cooling time: 20 min. Makes: 4 cups

2 cups fresh corn kernels (from about 4 large ears corn)

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 large onion, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 large green or red sweet pepper, coarsely chopped (1 cup)

1 fresh jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 cup chopped, peeled tomatoes

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Cook corn kernels in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover for 3 minutes or until tender; drain. Let cool. In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, sweet pepper and jalapeño pepper. Cook until onion is tender but not brown. Stir in corn, tomatoes, lime- juice, salt, cumin, and black pepper. Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through. Let cool. Transfer to a storage container. Hint: Serve or cover and chill up to 1 week. Serve with chicken, pork, beef, etc.

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, CYBA Hall of Fame 2019, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon or email CaptJan2@gmail.com